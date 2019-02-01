Impatient man at Bedok Reservoir ashamed after GrabFood personnel arrived in wheelchair from Tampines

A formerly impatient man in Singapore has taken to Facebook to advise others not to take things for granted.

This was after his GrabFood order came late — only to find out that it was delivered by a person on a wheelchair.

What happened?

Shahril Jantan wrote that he had ordered some bubble tea via GrabFood.

The time taken for the delivery to be completed is usually around 20 minutes at most.

Shahril lives at Bedok Reservoir.

When it took more than half an hour, he started to get hangry — more so after the app displayed that the GrabFood rider had gone past the car park at his place of residence.

No more guilt

But his agitation soon became a sense of guilt.

Shahril looked out his window and saw that the GrabFood delivery personnel is a handicapped woman in a motorised wheelchair.

“I went up to her as she reached my lift lobby and my heart really sank,” Shahril wrote in his post.

From Tampines to Bedok Reservoir

This was after he realised that the delivery personnel picked up his order from an I-Tea outlet in Tampines and went all the way to Bedok Reservoir on her wheelchair.

“I was a little shocked, to be honest. I was lost for words,” he added.

Even though he already made the payment through GrabPay, Shahril gave the delivery woman some extra cash as a token of appreciation.

He prayed that she would continue being an inspiration to other able-bodied people.

“GrabFood is proud to be the platform that enables micro-entrepreneurs like our delivery-partners,” said Head of GrabFood Singapore James Ong previously.

“They have the flexibility to plan their working arrangements, from their preferred modes of transport to their working hours.”