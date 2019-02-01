Bald man allegedly asks smoker at Geylang to stop smoking, smoker refuses, bald man buys saw to attack him

Second hand smoking is bad, however, threatening someone with a saw is also not that great.

A bald man, 51 years old, was in Geylang Lorong 25A with his two friends on April 3 at around 8.50pm, when he noticed the man near him smoking.

The man was apparently smoking inside the smoking corner, the bald man was also sitting in the smoking area.

However according to Seehua News, the smoker allegedly kept nudging his chair nearer to the bald man.

To the point where the smoke was wafting over to the bald man’s area.

This led to the bald man reminding the smoker that the smoke had wafted into his general area.

The reminder however set the smoker off.

The smoker allegedly stood up and shouted at the bald man, insisting that he was in the smoking section.

The bald man stood up and left.

So everything is ok right?

Everything was not ok

It is suspected that it was during this brief detente that the bald man went and brought himself a 30cm saw from a nearby hardware store.

10 minutes later he came back to the very same place where the smoker was.

He then proceeded to threaten and eventually attack the smoker.

The smoker retaliated by hitting the man’s head with a beer bottle.

According to The Straits Times, the bald man suffered a cut on his head while the smoker suffered a laceration from his right ear to cheek.

Shin Min Daily News also revealed that both of them had been sitting in the smoking zone at the coffee shop.

Both of them were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while the bald man was arrested.



Image from Johor Press