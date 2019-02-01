Crown Prince of Johor issues challenge to Mahathir after being told he is not above the law

Sparks are flying once again between Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and the royalty of Johor.

Crown Prince issues challenge to Malaysian government

On April 9, the Crown Prince of Johor issued a challenge to the Malaysian government to take action against him, in response to a statement by Mahathir that the Crown Prince was not above the law, Malaysiakini reported.

Elaborating on his challenge via Twitter, the Crown Prince said he was unafraid of going down for upholding the constitution, the institution of the Malay rulers, and Islam.

He also added that it was within his right as an ordinary citizen of Malaysia to question and give opinions.

The Crown Prince then concluded by daring the Malaysian government to come for him.

Here is the Crown Prince’s tweet:

Sila. If i have to go down kerana mempertegakkan Perlembagaan/Constitution, Raja Raja Malayu, dan Islam. By all means. You know where to find me. Macam Rakyat biasa saya berhak tanya Soalan dan beri pendapat. I’m all yours. Finish what you start. https://t.co/07DEow5gpK — HRH Crown Prince of Johor (@HRHJohorII) April 9, 2019

And here’s the English translation:

“Please. If I have to go down for upholding the constitution, the Malay Rulers, and Islam, by all means. You know where to find me. Just like ordinary citizens, I have the right to question and to give opinions. I’m all yours. Finish what you start.”

What did Mahathir say?

Earlier on April 9, Mahathir told reporters that while the Crown Prince was free to criticise the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration, action would be taken against him in the event of seditious statements, The New Straits Times (NST) reported.

Mahathir said:

“He can speak about anything like a normal citizen, can criticise the government as long as he doesn’t break the law. But if there are statements that are deemed seditious, we will take action against him.”

In driving home his point, Mahathir further stressed that the Crown Prince was not above the law, with the implication that this applied to all of the other Malay rulers as well.

“He is not above the law. In fact, nobody in Malaysia is above the law.”

Crown Prince is nothing more than a citizen of Malaysia

When further asked if the Crown Prince should enter politics to criticise the government, Mahathir said that it was a decision for the Crown Prince to make, The Star reported.

Mahathir also highlighted that there was nothing preventing a citizen of Malaysia from expressing his opinion and that the Crown Prince was nothing more than that — a citizen.

Mahathir said:

“He can make that choice himself. He wants to be political, he can. But there is nothing to prevent any citizen of Malaysia from expressing his opinion. He is a citizen of Malaysia, nothing more than that.”

Here’s what happened prior to their latest quarrel:

Top image collage from Mahathir Mohamad Facebook and HRH Crown Prince of Johor Facebook

