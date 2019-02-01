Video of Caucasian man mocking & flooring security guard with 1 punch goes viral in S’pore

A dramatic video of a confrontation between a security guard and a Caucasian man has been uploaded to Facebook.

The video was filmed by another person at the scene.

The two-minute long video was uploaded to the Facebook page All Singapore Stuff on April 5.

According to the video’s caption, the incident appears to have happened at a carpark.

Here is the video:

In case you can’t see the video:

Caucasian man films security guard

The video begins with the security guard asking the man if it is possible to talk nicely, to which the Caucasian man replies, “F**k off.”

Additionally, the man can also be seen holding his phone up to film both himself and the guard.

The security guard tells the man that he is not cooperating to which the man replies with a laugh.

Subsequently, the security guard tells the man that he will show him the exit, only to have the man stretch out his filming arm to block his path.

This leads to the man stating, “You walked into my arm.”

The security guard then gestures with his head towards the cameraman filming the incident.

This results in the Caucasian man pointing at the cameraman with a laugh.

Caucasian man punches guard

The guard told the Caucasian man that there were three exits and security would help direct him out of the carpark.

The caucasian man dismisses this by laughing repeatedly and speaking towards his phone about the guard’s claims.

Both men then walk towards another part of the carpark, with the Caucasian man calling the security guard “an idiot”.

As they round a corner, their legs tangle and the guard is tripped. The Caucasian man had kicked his leg out during the entanglement.

Upon replying, “Enough ah,” the guard is promptly punched by the Caucasian man, causing his spectacles to fly off his face.

At this point, the cameraman can be heard in exclaiming as the camera shakes violently, while the Caucasian man can be heard shouting, “F**k off,” in the background.

Another person can be heard saying, “Call police in the background.”

Intense.

Top image collage screenshots from All Singapore Stuff