fbpx

Back
﻿

Video of Caucasian man mocking & flooring security guard with 1 punch goes viral in S’pore

The man also filmed his confrontation with the security guard.

Matthias Ang | April 5, 02:45 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

A dramatic video of a confrontation between a security guard and a Caucasian man has been uploaded to Facebook.

The video was filmed by another person at the scene.

The two-minute long video was uploaded to the Facebook page All Singapore Stuff on April 5.

According to the video’s caption, the incident appears to have happened at a carpark.

Here is the video:

In case you can’t see the video:

Caucasian man films security guard

The video begins with the security guard asking the man if it is possible to talk nicely, to which the Caucasian man replies, “F**k off.”

Additionally, the man can also be seen holding his phone up to film both himself and the guard.

The security guard tells the man that he is not cooperating to which the man replies with a laugh.

Subsequently, the security guard tells the man that he will show him the exit, only to have the man stretch out his filming arm to block his path.

Gif of video from All Singapore Stuff

This leads to the man stating, “You walked into my arm.”

The security guard then gestures with his head towards the cameraman filming the incident.

This results in the Caucasian man pointing at the cameraman with a laugh.

Gif of video from All Singapore Stuff

Caucasian man punches guard

The guard told the Caucasian man that there were three exits and security would help direct him out of the carpark.

The caucasian man dismisses this by laughing repeatedly and speaking towards his phone about the guard’s claims.

Both men then walk towards another part of the carpark, with the Caucasian man calling the security guard “an idiot”.

As they round a corner, their legs tangle and the guard is tripped. The Caucasian man had kicked his leg out during the entanglement.

Upon replying, “Enough ah,” the guard is promptly punched by the Caucasian man, causing his spectacles to fly off his face.

Gif of video from All Singapore Stuff

At this point, the cameraman can be heard in exclaiming as the camera shakes violently, while the Caucasian man can be heard shouting, “F**k off,” in the background.

Another person can be heard saying, “Call police in the background.”

Intense.

Top image collage screenshots from All Singapore Stuff

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

New system map shows MRT lines once entirely in effect by 2030, NTU to get MRT stations in 2028

Faster travel times. Yay.

April 5, 01:00 pm

States Times Review founder Alex Tan claims he is forced to return to S'pore to renew his passport

It was a matter of time before his passport expired and cause him problems in Australia.

April 5, 12:27 pm

Halal burger chain FatPapas now serving Impossible plant-based burger, meatballs & more

Muslims can now enjoy plant-based meats too.

April 5, 12:15 pm

S'porean GrabFood personnel who makes deliveries on wheelchair shares her story

She explains the difficulties she faces and requests for customers to be more understanding with her.

April 5, 01:27 am

M'sia's Barisan Nasional lawmaker Noh Omar: Stealing’s a crime if you’re caught

Do whatever you want, just don't get caught.

April 4, 11:10 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close