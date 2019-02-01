The online queue for Avengers: Endgame tickets in S’pore is quite insane, over 30,000 in queue

Avengers fever is back in Singapore.

Avengers: Endgame advance tickets went on sale on Wednesday, April 10, 9:30am.

Here is the result.

At first, three local major cinema sites (Shaw, GV and Cathay) appeared to crash from the sheer number of people trying to procure advance tickets.

At the time of writing, Cathay and GV seems to still be struggling with the load.

Shaw, however, has done something quite unprecedented.

They’ve appeared to turn their site, at least for now, into an Avengers booking-themed website.

Here is their front page, which you’re automatically redirected to.

And you get automatically put into a queue.

As such.

And here are the other people in the queue.

You can just leave them your email, though, so they can notify you when it’s time.

Now, let’s say you want to book a ticket for an equally relevant film, like Shazam.

This is what happens when you exit the queue.

It appears to inform you that you’re out of the queue, but also gives you an option of going back into it.

Now, instead of concluding that Shaw has pivoted to an Avengers queue economy, it is most likely just a stop-gap measure to deal with excess traffic to the page, and will most likely be rectified soon.

But still, wow.

You could try other smaller cinemas like Filmgarde, but they appear to be quite packed too.

We really are in the endgame now.

Image from Shaw and Cathay