Someone on Carousell is selling 4 min 30 sec of leaked videos of Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is set to be the next blockbuster movie event in Singapore and the rest of the planet.







Ticket sales have been going through the roof resulting in some enterprising Singaporeans resorting to selling tickets at exorbitant prices on Carousell.

Leaks for S$5

If you thought S$500 tickets and someone claiming to have been abandoned by 40 friends was the endgame of Carouhell, you thought wrong.

Enter this one enterprising Carousell user, who goes by the handle of marketsmarketsmarkets.

He is selling access to four minutes and 30 seconds worth of Avengers: Endgame leaked videos for S$5.







Provide screen shots as proof

According to the listing, he’s also able to provide screen shots of the leaks for verification, before sending over the full video once payment is transferred.

Troll account?

Digging a little deeper, the user doesn’t seem to be a newcomer to the platform, with reviews dating as far back as three years ago:

Other seemingly normal things have also been put up for sale by the same user, such as a bag and a pair of crutches:







There was this one bad review, however.

Nice guy or not, S$5 for leaks are a little bit too calculative.

Besides, as Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have said in an interview, Thanos still demands your silence.

Top image via Carousell