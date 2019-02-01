fbpx

Back
﻿

Someone on Carousell is selling 4 min 30 sec of leaked videos of Avengers: Endgame

Like that one bully in school that lent you his comic for S$1.

Guan Zhen Tan | April 18, 11:27 am

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Avengers: Endgame is set to be the next blockbuster movie event in Singapore and the rest of the planet.



Ticket sales have been going through the roof resulting in some enterprising Singaporeans resorting to selling tickets at exorbitant prices on Carousell.

Avengers: Endgame Day 1 tickets already listed on Carousell for up to S$500 each

Leaks for S$5

If you thought S$500 tickets and someone claiming to have been abandoned by 40 friends was the endgame of Carouhell, you thought wrong.

Enter this one enterprising Carousell user, who goes by the handle of marketsmarketsmarkets.

He is selling access to four minutes and 30 seconds worth of Avengers: Endgame leaked videos for S$5.

Screenshot via Carousell



Provide screen shots as proof

According to the listing, he’s also able to provide screen shots of the leaks for verification, before sending over the full video once payment is transferred.

Screenshot via Carousell
Screenshot via Carousell

Troll account?

Digging a little deeper, the user doesn’t seem to be a newcomer to the platform, with reviews dating as far back as three years ago:

Screenshot via Carousell

Other seemingly normal things have also been put up for sale by the same user, such as a bag and a pair of crutches:

Screenshot via Carousell



There was this one bad review, however.

Screenshot via Carousell

Nice guy or not, S$5 for leaks are a little bit too calculative.

Besides, as Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have said in an interview, Thanos still demands your silence.

Top image via Carousell

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen always thought she'd grow up to be happy. Now, she finds solace in things like doodling, Visual Kei bands, strange memes and silly references.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

No more Sumatran rhinos sighted in Sabah, species suspected to be extinct in M'sia

Only 80 of the rhinos left in the wild.

April 18, 10:00 am

We asked millennials why they left their first jobs, here’s what we found

Not as strawberry generation as you think.

April 18, 03:15 am

Mahathir named 100 most influential people by Time magazine 2019 edition

He is a news maker.

April 18, 12:48 am

Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque also caught fire on same day as Notre Dame blaze

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

April 18, 12:25 am

Taiwanese boy band 5566 performing at S'pore Indoor Stadium on July 6, 2019

Get ready for ticket sale in late April!

April 17, 11:45 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close