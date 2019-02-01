fbpx

S’pore Carouseller says 40 friends abandoned him, selling 40 Avengers: Endgame tickets at S$120 per pair

So sad.

Jonathan Lim | April 10, 12:23 pm

It would have supposedly been an epic outing with 40 friends to watch Avengers: Endgame on opening day at VivoCity’s Golden Village cinema.

But for Carouseller sportsbucket_sg, it was not meant to be.

His friends “couldnt (sic) make it”, he claims in his listing of the 40 tickets being resold for profit.

Thus, he is turning to Carousell to let go of the tickets formally meant for his not-so-steadfast friends.

Here’s what his listing said:

“My friends couldnt make it so I’m selling all below

** Genuine tix. Cash on Delivery.

SELLING IN PAIRS ONLY (2 tix per transaction). I HAVE OVER 40 TIX in total.

**All are GV tix at Vivo and Plaza Sing. Various timeslots after 2PM. Mostly middle seats in the center.

Ordinary tix
Sat and Sun : $120/pair

GOLD CLASS VIVO
Fri to Sun : $600/pair
Mon to Wed : $300/pair

Please note that gold class seats are limited and hence I’m selling it a bit more than usual.”

Regular tickets at Golden Village usually go for around S$11.

Gold Class tickets for Avengers: Endgame is priced at S$62 and S$59 (GV members) per ticket.

Perhaps after crying about his friends abandoning him, he can wipe his tears with the S$600 he’s earning for a pair of weekend Gold Class tickets.

Here’s a screenshot of his post:

All the best sportsbucket_sg, hope you find new, better friends.

 

