S’pore-based filmmaker does hilarious budget remake of Avengers trailer, goes viral worldwide

The spaceship is damn funny.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 1, 11:29 pm

You might have heard of Jaze Phua.

He burst onto the scene recently by totally killing the Naruto mirror run challenge.

He’s even done Dragon Ball and One Piece versions.

After tackling arguably three of the biggest anime/manga properties, Phua seems to have shifted his focus to Hollywood.

Namely, the three hour blockbuster that will be The Avengers.

He concocted a budget shot-for-shot remake of the trailer for Avengers: Endgame.

It seems to have gone down well with Marvel fans, garnering over 20,000 upvotes in less than 12 hours on Reddit.

Here are some of the nearly indistinguishable scenes

Phua framed his version in the familiar “client budget and client expectations” trope.

Here are some of the scenes.

Hawkeye teaching his daughter how to shoot an arrow.

Majestic (Sentosa) shot of Asgard.

This absolutely inspired recreation of Ant Man’s miniature gymnastics.

Other neat little easter eggs.

To recreate Nebula, they basically just placed a plastic bag over the head of the actress.

Here’s the spaceship.

A very different type of missing sign.


And the Statue of Liberty appears to be a figurine holding lit candle on top a pizza.

Honestly, wouldn’t mind watching a full length version of this.

Check out the video here.

In case you can’t see it.

Also, excellent Reddit comment.

The Averagers.

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

