Avengers: Endgame Day 1 tickets already listed on Carousell for up to S$500 each

Mr Stark, I don't feel so good.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 10, 11:21 am

For those who want to watch Avengers: Endgame early, this might be what you are looking at now.

The wait to book the advance tickets for some might be incredibly long, but some have apparently gotten it.

And promptly place it on Carousell.

Selling at up to S$500 per ticket

The official sale started at 9.30am this morning but these advance tickets quickly found themselves being resold at exorbitant prices on Carousell.

Carousell sellers are flipping the advance tickets for up to S$500.

Believe it or not, the seller claimed that eight tickets selling at S$500 have been sold.

 

Advance tickets by some companies to their staff members have also ended up on Carousell.

For those still in the queue, good luck.

The online queue for Avengers: Endgame tickets in S’pore is quite insane, over 30,000 in queue

Top photo collage from screenshots of Shaw theatre website and comment section

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

