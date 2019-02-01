7 April Fool’s pranks in S’pore, including mala condoms & bubble tea loaves

Almost every occasion is a good marketing opportunity, and April Fool’s is no exception.

Here are some brands targeting Singaporean consumers, who have come up with creative gimmicks for the occasion.

However, it is unclear if some of the following are just pranks, or if they’re actual products/services to be released.

Guess we’ll find out.

1) Durex

The idea of having your unspeakable parts on fire does it for most Singaporeans.

The post has since gathered more than 2,600 shares and 800 comments — successful by most means.

How about a product recall for defective condoms next year? 8.5/10

2) Sunshine Bakeries

While this idea is not exactly novel, it’s a good prank because we want it to be real, despite the rational part of our brain screaming April Fool’s.

Choice of sugar level is a nice touch, too. 9/10

But you know what will be an even better prank? If this is not a prank.

3) Takagi Ramen

The prank was released an hour before April Fool’s, causing loyal customers some levels of anxiety. 3/10, diners can still soothe their soul with ramen.

4) Sqkii

The infamous cash hunt organiser announced more than S$100,000 worth of diamonds that will be hidden around Singapore soon.

They even made a map for this:

And determined the diamond’s worth:

A for effort. 7.5/10

5) Ngee Ann Poly

Ngee Ann Poly cruelly announced, about seven hours before April Fool’s, that an underground tunnel and mall will be built between the school and Beauty World MRT station.

6/10 for toying so bad with your students’ hearts </3 (or are they?)

6) NutriSoy

The prank lacks subtlety, but the gag-inducing combination makes up for it. 5.5/10

7) Royce’ Chocolate

Here’s one thing we learnt: Royce absolutely does not gaf about conforming to April Fool’s norms.

Instead of pranking their customers, the brand went ahead with their monthly giveaway in complete subversion of the occasion. 10/10

