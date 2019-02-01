Company hopes their space-saving airplane seats can be used on future short-haul flights
Please remain seated... sort of.
There has been a generally accepted trend of airplanes, especially budget ones, cutting down on unneeded luxuries, like food, on short-haul flights.
Those that do want these things, can pay a little extra for lunch, or just a bit more elbow room.
A potential future luxury that might be gotten rid of for some might be the concept of sitting.
That is, if this Italian seat manufacturer’s design catches on.
Aviointerioers’ standing seats are now up to their third iteration.
Here are some of the pictures from the recent Aircraft Interiors Expo 2019.
Travel standing like bus or Metro in an airplane? #Aviointeriors infamous ‘#standing #seats’ might make it possible!
https://t.co/VykmIPk9oD pic.twitter.com/LCGnD6DUtd
— Financial Express (@FinancialXpress) April 4, 2019
Standing airline seats…For an "ultra-economy" flight?
What do you think? Would you pay for this? pic.twitter.com/AsxlUOutOF
— Kate Merrill (@KateMerrill) April 4, 2019
Even Sam Chui, who’s one of the most established aviation bloggers, admitted that he might only last 45 minutes in this seat.
Reactions
Reactions were swift and unforgiving.
With one commenter giving a viable alternative.
Stand-up idea
The very last comment was rather prescient.
See, these seats aren’t just your normal seats shrunk down, these are standing seats.
As Aviointerioers’ engineering adviser, Gaetano Perugini, told CNN Travel.
“The message is, we do not want to put thousands of people in the cabin, we want to offer a multi-class configuration, which is nowadays impossible if you want to reach the maximum load of passengers”
So basically, the seats are being made to fit more configurations of classes into an airplane.
Classes like business class, premium economy, standard economy, and “ultra basic economy”.
To prove they do not have their head completely in the sky, Perugini admitted that this would not be feasible for long-haul flights.
He however thinks it’s a viable option on short-haul flights.
Wow.
Images from Chui’s Facebook
