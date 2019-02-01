fbpx

Taiwanese boy band 5566 will be performing in S’pore for first time in over a decade

With three out of five members.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 9, 02:13 pm

Upsurge

5566 was one of the most popular Taiwanese boy bands during the heyday of Mandopop.

The group officially disbanded in 2008 but they recently made a comeback with a sold-out reunion concert in Taipei earlier this year on Feb. 23.

Now they are coming to Singapore.

5566 holds concert in Singapore

A Facebook post by Gorgeous Entertainment announced that 5566 will be performing in Singapore in 2019 as part of their overseas tour.

This will be the first time that 5566 is performing in Singapore as a group in more than a decade.

Details such as the venue, date and time have yet to be revealed.

However, the leader of the group Tony Sun will be attending the Star Awards this Sunday (Apr. 14).

Return with only 3 members

While they originally started out as a five members unit, 5566 will return with only three members – Zax Wang, Jason Hsu and Tony Sun.

Image from Gorgeous Entertainment.

The band had been operating as a four member unit for a while now, since one of them, Rio Peng, went on hiatus after sustaining serious injuries in 2003.

 

Screenshot from ‘Im Sad’ MV.

Their fourth member Sam Wang was rumoured to have been on bad terms with the rest of the team.

Wang also shared on a variety show that he does not hang out with the rest of 5566 in his personal time.

Screenshot from here.

Sun also insinuated that the band might be better off with three members in a separate variety show.

Screenshot from here.

Top image from Gorgeous Entertainment Facebook

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

