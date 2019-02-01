Assailant jailed 28 days for egging Jeremy Corbyn, UK’s leader of opposition

On March 3, 2019, before Egg Boy was a thing, the United Kingdom’s leader of the opposition Jeremy Corbyn was similarly egged.

Some 22 days later, on March 25, his attacker has been sentenced to 28 days’ jail for assault.

Egged in mosque

According to the BBC, Corbyn, 69, was attacked by a Brexit supporter while visiting a mosque in his constituency.

He had been visiting the mosque as part of an annual initiative by the Muslim Council of Britain — Visit My Mosque Day.

The egging

A video of the incident can be seen here:

The assailant, John Murphy, 31, was heard yelling “respect the vote” as he hit Corbyn in the head with an egg.

Murphy was then restrained by staff as he continued to gesticulate wildly and shouted: “respect the vote”.

Upon realising that he had been hit with an egg, Corbyn left to wash up.

He completed the rest of his engagements for the day.

Frustration and anger

In court, Corbyn said he was “shocked and surprised” by the attack, while also noting that Murphy’s face was “contorted” with rage and he appeared “very aggressive”.

Murphy’s defence lawyer attributed the assault to “frustration and anger borne out of the political situation we find ourselves in”.

“He believes his civil rights were violated and this was a demonstration by him against what he says is a failure by Parliament to adhere to his democratic vote,” he is quoted by the BBC as saying.

Brexit uncertainty

The Guardian reported that the attack occurred a week after Corbyn’s party — the Labour Party — announced it would support a second referendum on Brexit.

Theresa May’s failure to negotiate an acceptable exit deal from the European Union has cast the UK’s immediate future into serious doubt, with the UK currently unsure of how life post-EU will look.

A second referendum has received support amongst some, particularly those who wish to remain in the EU.

Top left image from Jeremy Corbyn Facebook, right image screenshot from Islington Tribune YouTube