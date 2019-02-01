Taiwanese bubble tea chain The Alley opening cafe in Cineleisure in mid-April 2019
News broke in January this year that popular Taiwanese bubble tea chain The Alley is coming to Singapore:
More details have since been released about the launch.
The Alley Luxe
Instead of a kiosk, the The Alley will be opening a lifestyle concept cafe in Cineleisure this mid-April, named The Alley Luxe.
Beverages from the Brown Sugar Deerioca Series, Lulu Fresh Fruit Series, and Aurora Series will be available.
The brown sugar beverages are complemented with Japanese grade fresh milk and pearls that are brewed for over four hours, according to the brand.
On the other hand, the fresh fruit drinks are made with fresh fruits and tea, and topped with snow velvet cream.
The aurora series features concoctions of fresh fruits and teas as well, but ice-blended.
Baked goods available
Besides beverages, The Alley Luxe will also be selling a range of baked goods, including croissants, cruffins and kouign-amann.
In addition, the cafe at Cineleisure, another outlet will also be opening at Jewel Changi Airport this upcoming April.
However, this will likely be a kiosk instead of a cafe.
As further details have yet to be released, here are some photos of The Alley’s beverages overseas:
“In Love with Lemon way” x “Royal No.9 Black Tea” 🥤🍼 เมนูเลมอนกับชานม อยากลองร้านนี้มานานแล้ว 😋 เมนูชานมส่วนตัวว่ารสชาติชาอ่อนไปหน่อย มีกลิ่นชาแรงแปลกกว่าร้านอื่น ไข่มุกไม่ค่อยหนึบเท่าไร ใครชอบแนวนี้น่าจะชอบ 🥤ส่วนอีกแก้วรสเหมือนนมเปรี้ยวเลย 😅 💲100 บาท / 110 บาท 📍The Alley Thailand @thealleythailand ที่นี่สาขา Siam Center ชั้น 4 —————— #milktea #tea #bubblemilktea #bubbletea #dessert #thealley #thealleythailand #milktea #milktealover #wongnai #bangkok #thailand #aroisnap
. 👦🏻 鹿角巷 The Alley 👧🏻 🍓 雪梅鹿鹿 ($38) (左) 🍋 檸檬蜜香蘆薈($24) (右) . 清新小鹿💕 偶爾經過鹿角發現期間限定的草莓產品，正好為我們帶來清新的選擇。美美的雪白表面是濃郁而滑溜的芝士奶蓋，而下面則是許多的草莓果肉！而男友選的是檸檬蜜香茶飲，酸酸的味道加上略甜的蘆薈肉，搭配的剛好。😊 . 📍 鹿角巷 (尖沙咀) @thealley.hk 尖沙咀彌敦道27-33號良士大廈地下F舖 . #kimdafoodie #foodofinstagram #instagood #instapic #nomnom #likeforfood #dailyfoodfeed #feedfeed #drinkporn #hkdrinks #hkigfood #hongkongfood #hkfoodblog #hkfoodblogger #hkfoodie #hkeats #hkfoodporn #hkfoodpic #hkfood #taiwanesedrink #thealley #fruittea #milkfoam #吃貨人生 #食好西 #相機食先 #一路食一路post #茶飲 #草莓控
Top image via @kimda.foodie and @kpeychoong on Instagram
