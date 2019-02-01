fbpx

Taiwanese bubble tea chain The Alley opening cafe in Cineleisure in mid-April 2019

Wow wow.

Mandy How | March 21, 11:55 am

News broke in January this year that popular Taiwanese bubble tea chain The Alley is coming to Singapore:

Another popular Taiwanese bubble tea shop The Alley coming to S’pore

More details have since been released about the launch.

The Alley Luxe

Instead of a kiosk, the The Alley will be opening a lifestyle concept cafe in Cineleisure this mid-April, named The Alley Luxe.

Beverages from the Brown Sugar Deerioca Series, Lulu Fresh Fruit Series, and Aurora Series will be available.

The brown sugar beverages are complemented with Japanese grade fresh milk and pearls that are brewed for over four hours, according to the brand.

On the other hand, the fresh fruit drinks are made with fresh fruits and tea, and topped with snow velvet cream.

The aurora series features concoctions of fresh fruits and teas as well, but ice-blended.

Baked goods available

Besides beverages, The Alley Luxe will also be selling a range of baked goods, including croissants, cruffins and kouign-amann.

In addition, the cafe at Cineleisure, another outlet will also be opening at Jewel Changi Airport this upcoming April.

However, this will likely be a kiosk instead of a cafe.

As further details have yet to be released, here are some photos of The Alley’s beverages overseas:

Top image via @kimda.foodie and @kpeychoong on Instagram

