Tampines man who wished victims ‘Merry Christmas’ after filming them in toilet sentenced to 12 weeks’ jail

He was caught red-handed.

Mandy How | March 27, 12:51 pm

You might remember the man who apologised profusely and wished his victims “Merry Christmas” after he was caught red-handed filming a girl relieving herself in the toilet.

Man caught filming ladies in Tampines toilet wishes victims “Merry Christmas” & pleads to be let go

The incident occurred on Dec. 26, 2018 at the NTUC Income Building.

Photo by victim via HardwareZone

On March 26, 30-year-old Bryan Fang Zhongquan was sentenced to 12 weeks’ jail, Yahoo News reports.

Fang pleaded guilty to the following:

  • One count of trespassing into the female toilet
  • Four counts of insulting women’s modesty

According to Yahoo, 13 charges of a similar nature were taken into consideration for his sentencing.

Lead up to the incident

On Christmas 2018, Fang had met up with a friend for dinner and drinks at a bar in the NTUC Income Building. 

Yahoo wrote that the perpetrator had sent his friend home before returning to the building.

Fang was then caught on CCTV entering the female toilet around midnight, after visiting the male toilet for a few minutes.

He then entered a cubicle in the female toilet and locked the door.

Recorded 10 victims in one night

When a woman entered the adjacent cubicle shortly after, Fang slide his phone under the cubicles’ partition to record the victim relieving herself.

The 44-second video recorded the woman’s thighs and underwear.

For the next 15 minutes or so, the perpetrator remained in the cubicle and filmed six more victims.

He then left the toilet at 12:13am, but returned about half an hour later at 12:42am to continue filming.

His next few victims were three women in their 20s, who were friends with each other. According to Yahoo, Fang captured one of the women’s face in the video.

The third woman noticed Fang’s mobile phone and “exclaimed in shock” before dressing herself and informing her friends.

A while later, Fang emerged from the cubicle, whereupon the third woman confronted him. She also told her friend to call the police.

The perpetrator then tried to make a run for it, but was thwarted by a male friend of the three women.

The police arrived on the scene afterwards and seized the man’s phone.

The third woman had also found multiple videos of other women on his phone.

This led to the Facebook post that alerted the public of the case. However, the post has since been taken down.

Defense: Accused has lost his job and girlfriend

Yahoo reports that Deputy Public Prosecutor Theong Li Han sought a minimum jail term of 12 weeks, on the following grounds:

  • Fang showed premeditation by sending his friend home first, so that the friend would not notice his prolonged absence.
  • There was a “significant degree of intrusion” as private moments of the victims were captured

Additionally, District Judge Adam Nakhoda pointed out that Fang was in the toilet for a significant time, and he also tried to escape.

As one of the victim’s faces was captured, the potential for embarrassment was also greater, the judge noted.

In mitigation, Fang’s lawyer Teo Choo Kee raised the fact that Fang has been the target of online abuse and lost his girlfriend,  as well as his job as a financial advisor.

Teo added that Fang was “quite intoxicated”, and is “genuinely remorseful for the one hour of madness”. The lawyer then asked for nine weeks’ jail.

Those found guilty of insulting the modesty of a woman are liable to a jail term of up to one year, fined, or both.

For criminal trespassing, those found guilty are liable to a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to S$1,500, or both.

Top image by victim via Facebook/Hardware Zone

