fbpx

Back
﻿

Spy camera hidden in screws sold on Shopee, easily bought by anyone in S’pore

Who even looks at screws?

Sulaiman Daud | March 22, 12:42 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

It’s surprisingly easy and affordable to buy one of those hidden spy cameras that have hogged headlines as of late.

A search for “hidden cameras” on local e-commerce platform Shopee turns up a number of these little devices that can serve devious ends.

Spy cams for sale

For example, this one:

Screen shot from Shopee.

It’s a camera that can be hidden in innocuous-looking screws.

In the product description, the seller even suggests it can be used as a “spy” camera, for home, office and school use.

He did not elaborate for what purposes the camera could be used.

Screen shot from Shopee.

The search also turned up a couple of other hidden or spy cameras, disguised as pens or even bathroom hooks.

Screen shot from Shopee.
Screen shot from Shopee.

The description of the bathroom hook camera mentions that it could be used to spy on “intruders and friends” alike.

The main concern is that these types of hidden cameras could be used for illicit activities, such as making recordings of people without their knowledge or permission.

Man jailed for installing spy cam and recording obscene videos

On March 21, a man was sentenced to three years’ in jail for recording obscene videos of women in the bathroom.

According to The Straits Times, he had installed a hidden camera shaped like a metal hook in order to record such videos in a public bathroom.

Government won’t regulate the sale or use of spy cams

Back in November 2018, Workers’ Party Non-Constituency MP Daniel Goh asked in Parliament if there was a need to regulate the sale or use of such spy or hidden cameras.

In a written reply, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam said that it was “unworkable” to ban spy or hidden cameras.

He gave the example of mobile phones, which comes with cameras and could be concealed to take secret photos or videos.

Penal Code to be reviewed to tackle voyeur crimes

Instead, the government aimed to deter such offences by reviewing the Penal Code and specifically meting out punishments for voyeur crimes.

The Criminal Law Reform Bill, part of the Penal Code review, was tabled in Parliament in February.

It added a new section, labelled “Voyeurism”.

Penalties include jail terms, fines, and caning for making, distributing or possessing such photos or videos.

The second reading of the Bill is scheduled for May.

We have reached out to Shopee for comment.

Related story:

“Unworkable” to tackle voyeur crimes by regulating sale of spy & hidden cameras, says K Shanmugam

Top image collage from Shopee.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

International Skating Union clears American figure skater of intentionally injuring South Korean rival

Their coach apparently believes it was an accident.

March 22, 11:56 am

ESM Goh: S'pore & M'sia are neighbours forever, should build more 'political, goodwill bridges'

He's in favour of stronger physical and political links between both countries.

March 22, 11:44 am

M'sian girl allegedly suffered high fever & swollen lips with pus after getting S$63 braces to be trendy

Oh no :(

March 22, 09:42 am

China's state-owned Global Times media said Christchurch shooting exposes Western political system weakness

Clip of the shooting was allowed to remain on China's internet for a while, to perhaps serve a political purpose.

March 22, 01:09 am

Rare giant sunfish washed up on Australian beach thought to be large piece of wood at first

One very big boi.

March 22, 12:26 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close