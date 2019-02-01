Oxygen masks deployed on Scoot flight TR996 from S’pore to Taipei on March 24, 1 infant vomited

Scoot aircraft problem

Oxygen masks were activated on Scoot flight TR996 from Singapore to Taipei on Sunday afternoon, March 24.

Advertisement

Abnormal cabin pressure

This was after the plane experienced abnormal cabin pressure during descent, resulting in the oxygen masks being deployed.

TR996 eventually landed at 1.15pm at Taipei Taoyuan Airport.

Taiwanese website ETtoday reported that the pilot had announced that there were problems with the aircraft resulting in the dip in cabin pressure, according to a passenger on the flight.

The cabin crew immediately told the passengers to put on the oxygen masks when they were activated.

One infant vomited

The Straits Times reported that an infant vomited during the descent.

No other injuries or major discomfort were reported.

Advertisement

The aircraft has been grounded for investigations.

ETtoday reported that there were 180 passengers on the plane.

Infant’s condition

Medical attention was given to the infant and the female passenger who was with infant.

Scoot said it would follow up on the infant’s condition.

Return flight delayed

The incident caused passengers travelling on the return flight TR997 from Taipei to Singapore to be delayed.

It was originally scheduled to depart Taiwan at 2pm local time on Sunday.

Scoot deployed a replacement aircraft scheduled to depart on Monday at 12.45am local time.

ETtoday reported that the replacement aircraft was dispatched from Singapore to Taipei.

Advertisement

Scoot sorry

Meal vouchers have been provided to passengers at the airport during the delay.

Scoot has apologised for the inconvenience caused to its customers.

Less than two weeks ago

On March 12, Scoot flight TR993 from Taipei to Singapore experienced “technical issues” mid-flight and had to be turned around.