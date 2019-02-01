fbpx

Scoot flight TR993 from Taipei to S’pore turned back due to technical issues

Scoot again.

Belmont Lay | March 13, 12:30 am

Scoot again?

According to a tip-off by a passenger on board the plane, a Scoot flight TR993 from Taipei to Singapore on March 12 experienced “technical issues” mid-flight and had to be turned around.

This has been confirmed according to FlightRadar24.

Scoot flight TR993 turned around.

Details

According to the passenger, the flight left Taipei at 7:25pm on Tuesday, March 12 for Singapore.

It was expected to arrive in Singapore at 12:25am.

But about one hour and 30 minutes in, the pilot announced that the plane was experiencing “technical issues”.

Scheduled to land in Kaohsiung

The flight was turned around with the intention to land in Kaohsiung, but according to the passenger, a decision was made to return to Taipei instead.

The passenger said the decision to change the airport to land at from Kaohsiung to Taipei was made at about 10pm.

Circled the sky

But the plane had to circle the sky to perform a fuel dump or burn off excess fuel before landing.

It eventually touched down at Taipei at about 11:10pm.

Technicians fixing issue

The passenger subsequently said those on board were no longer asked to disembark from the plane.

Technicians were fixing the issue and it was predicted the plane would be ready to depart in 30 minutes’ time.

We have reached out to Scoot for official confirmation and further comment.

Previously, a scoot flight from Taipei to Singapore was delayed for two days over the New Year.

Scoot flight from Taipei to S’pore delayed 2 days, 356 passengers affected

And before that, Scoot was in the news for all the wrong reasons:

Scoot flight from S’pore to Gold Coast turns back after windshield damaged

S’pore-bound Scoot flight forced to turn back to Bangkok because of unclaimed bag

Gold Coast to S’pore Scoot flight diverted to Sydney as allegedly drunk passenger started fighting

Scoot flight from S’pore to Melbourne forced to turn back, 268 passengers affected

Top photo via passenger on TR993 and Flight Tracker

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

