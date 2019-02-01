fbpx

Scoot apologises to TR993 passengers who departed & returned to Taipei

They stayed in Taipei overnight.

Martino Tan | March 13, 10:34 am

Scoot has apologised for the inconvenience caused to its passengers on board TR993 flight from Taipei to Singapore on March 12.

In a statement to Mothership.sg, Scoot said the flight operating the Taipei-Singapore route returned to Taipei Taoyuan Airport approximately 1 hour and 23 minutes after departure, due to “slight vibrations felt”.

Scoot added that this was done as “a precaution”.

Taipei-Kaohsiung-Taipei-maybe Singapore

The flight returning to Taipei was first reported by Mothership.sg on Tuesday night, March 13, according to a tip-off by a passenger on board the plane.

The flight was turned around with the intention to land in Kaohsiung, but according to the passenger, a decision was made to return to Taipei instead.

The passenger said the decision to change the airport to land at from Kaohsiung to Taipei was made at about 10pm.

This has been confirmed according to FlightRadar24.

Scoot flight TR993 turned around.

The aircraft landed safely at Taipei Taoyuan Airport at approximately 11.08pm local time.

Aircraft grounded

Scoot also revealed that the aircraft has been grounded for verification works.

Scoot said the flight TR996 from Singapore to Taipei this morning will be up-gauged to a larger aircraft to ferry the affected passengers back to Singapore on return flight TR997.

Transport, hotel accommodation, and meals have been arranged for the passengers in Taipei during the delay.

Top photo via Scoot & Flight Tracker

