No clemency: Sarawak robber hanged on Friday dawn in Changi Prison

The Sarawak monster who brutally hacked at his four victims with a parang during a spate of robberies in Kallang in 2010, killing one man, has been hanged in Singapore.

The Malaysian, Michael Anak Garing, from the state of Sarawak, was executed in Changi Prison on Friday morning, March 22.

The 28-year-old’s execution has been confirmed by the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore, Malaysian media Bernama reported.

Family devastated

Michael’s family were reportedly devastated by his hanging, according to the Malay Mail.

A family member was reported as saying:

“I still do not want to believe despite being told the sentence had been carried out.”

Sought clemency

It was also reported that Michael’s parents had sent a clemency petition to the President of Singapore to commute his death sentence to life imprisonment.

According to Malay Mail, a spokesperson for the High Commission of Malaysia said it is assisting members of Michael’s family who are in Singapore.

Converted to Islam

His remains are expected to arrive in Sibu Airport on March 23, before being returned to his hometown of Kapit.

Michael reportedly converted to Islam while on death row, and had chosen Muhammad Arif Sufi as his Muslim name.

Killed one and severely injured three others in 2010

Michael was part of a gang of four who went on a robbery spree over May 29 and 30 in 2010.

Michael was 20 years old at that time.

Four men were robbed and attacked in the vicinity of Kallang.

Three of the victims were severely injured, while a fourth victim, 41-year-old construction worker Shanmuganathan Dillidurai, died.

The dead victim’s injuries consisted of a fractured skull, a severed left hand, a slash wound across his neck and a back wound so deep that his shoulder blade was cracked.

The other victims suffered serious injuries.

One of those severely injured was then 19-year-old full-time national serviceman, Ang Jun Heng.

He had four fingers severed as a result of the attack and was left for dead.

Found guilty for inflicting fatal wound

Michael was convicted of murder in 2014 by the Singapore High Court.

He was sentenced to death because he was found responsible for inflicting the lethal wounds on Shanmuganathan.

At the time of his crime, Michael had wielded a 58cm-long parang.

In 2017, Michael attempted to contest this responsibility to the Singapore Court of Appeal.

However, the appeal was rejected.

The rest of the robbers were sentenced to life or 33 years’ in jail, and each given 24 strokes of the cane.

Top image collage from Singapore Police Force and Yvonne McDonald Facebook