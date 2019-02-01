fbpx

Back
﻿

No clemency: Sarawak robber hanged on Friday dawn in Changi Prison

His remains will be returned to Malaysia on March 23.

Matthias Ang | March 22, 04:17 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

The Sarawak monster who brutally hacked at his four victims with a parang during a spate of robberies in Kallang in 2010, killing one man, has been hanged in Singapore.

The Malaysian, Michael Anak Garing, from the state of Sarawak, was executed in Changi Prison on Friday morning, March 22.

The 28-year-old’s execution has been confirmed by the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore, Malaysian media Bernama reported.

Family devastated

Michael’s family were reportedly devastated by his hanging, according to the Malay Mail.

A family member was reported as saying:

“I still do not want to believe despite being told the sentence had been carried out.”

Sought clemency

It was also reported that Michael’s parents had sent a clemency petition to the President of Singapore to commute his death sentence to life imprisonment.

According to Malay Mail, a spokesperson for the High Commission of Malaysia said it is assisting members of Michael’s family who are in Singapore.

Converted to Islam

His remains are expected to arrive in Sibu Airport on March 23, before being returned to his hometown of Kapit.

Michael reportedly converted to Islam while on death row, and had chosen Muhammad Arif Sufi as his Muslim name.

Killed one and severely injured three others in 2010

Michael was part of a gang of four who went on a robbery spree over May 29 and 30 in 2010.

Michael was 20 years old at that time.

Four men were robbed and attacked in the vicinity of Kallang.

Three of the victims were severely injured, while a fourth victim, 41-year-old construction worker Shanmuganathan Dillidurai, died.

The dead victim’s injuries consisted of a fractured skull, a severed left hand, a slash wound across his neck and a back wound so deep that his shoulder blade was cracked.

The other victims suffered serious injuries.

One of those severely injured was then 19-year-old full-time national serviceman, Ang Jun Heng.

He had four fingers severed as a result of the attack and was left for dead.

Found guilty for inflicting fatal wound

Michael was convicted of murder in 2014 by the Singapore High Court.

He was sentenced to death because he was found responsible for inflicting the lethal wounds on Shanmuganathan.

At the time of his crime, Michael had wielded a 58cm-long parang.

In 2017, Michael attempted to contest this responsibility to the Singapore Court of Appeal.

However, the appeal was rejected.

The rest of the robbers were sentenced to life or 33 years’ in jail, and each given 24 strokes of the cane.

Here’s what you need to know about the Malaysian government’s plea of clemency for Garing

M’sia pleading with S’pore not to hang Sarawak robber who hacked victims’ head & chopped off their hands during Kallang robbery spree

Top image collage from Singapore Police Force and Yvonne McDonald Facebook

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Sim Lim Square trying to be sold for S$1.3 billion after nearby Golden Wall Centre sold for S$276 million to Hotel 81 owner

Goodbye or good riddance?

March 22, 03:44 pm

Security screening exercise on Apr. 5, 2019 will affect travel time through Jurong East MRT station

Passing through here? Budget more travel time, or skip the station altogether.

March 22, 03:09 pm

Spy camera hidden in screws sold online, easily bought by anyone in S'pore

Who even looks at screws?

March 22, 12:42 pm

International Skating Union clears American figure skater of intentionally injuring South Korean rival

Their coach apparently believes it was an accident.

March 22, 11:56 am

ESM Goh: S'pore & M'sia are neighbours forever, should build more 'political, goodwill bridges'

He's in favour of stronger physical and political links between both countries.

March 22, 11:44 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close