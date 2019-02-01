S’pore Army Half Marathon & SAFRA S’pore Bay Run in 2019 cancelled

Editors note on Mar. 9, 5:10pm: The event line-up has been edited for accuracy.]

The Singapore Army announced on March 9 via a Facebook post that it is cancelling the Army Half Marathon and SAFRA Singapore Bay Run (SSBR&AHM) event, which has been an annual affair.

It usually takes place in the second half of the year.

Some 41,000 people took part in 2018’s event.

The event aims to promote fitness and bonding among active servicemen, NSmen and their families.

Army need to support bicentennial commemoration

According to the post, the reason is because the Army is needed to support the bicentennial commemoration:

“The Army will be involved to support the Singapore bicentennial commemoration. Not organising the SSBR&AHM will allow the Army to better manage the overall tempo for a busy year.”

It added that the last time both runs were put on hold was in 2015, during the SG50 celebrations.

That year also saw the passing of former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, resulting in the Army being heavily involved in the funeral services.

The Singapore Army organises the runs with the Singapore Armed Forces Reservist Association (SAFRA).

Both runs will be reinstated following a review.

Training to resume

The Army also announced the resumption of training, following a review of safety systems and programmes.

The safety time-out that lasted from Jan. 23 to Feb. 6 was “progressively lifted” from Feb. 7 onwards.

Shortened route march to match intensity of training

The Army also outlined the ways in which the time-out had impacted normal training.

BMTC recruits graduating on March 9 had to complete a 12km graduation march instead of the customary 24km march, as they had not completed enough training in time.

However, don’t think this will last forever. Subsequent batches will resume going for a 24 km march.

In-camp training (ICT) sessions for three NS units were cancelled as they fell within or immediately after the time-out.

But the Army confirmed that this won’t impact the fulfilment of their Operationally Ready NS cycle.

The Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT) is back on and has been for some time.

If you haven’t passed it yet, get a move on.

Safety time-out after death of Aloysius Pang

The Army-wide safety time-out was announced during a press conference on Jan. 24 attended by top Army brass in the wake of the death of Aloysius Pang, a Singaporean actor who was on reservist duty as an NS Man.

Pang died on Jan. 23 in New Zealand while performing repairs on a howitzer.

IPPT and small arms live firing resumed on Feb. 7, with no penalties on those who could not book their IPPT during the time-out.

Top image from Singapore Army’s Facebook page.