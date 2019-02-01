Overweight police in Thailand put through ‘belly destruction’ boot camp

Law enforcement in Thailand has been getting fat.

Now, it is getting tough on fats.

Boot camp programme

According to a Khaosod English report, overweight policemen in Thailand will be periodically sent for a two-week intensive diet and exercise boot camp programme.

Some 200 policemen have already taken part in a pilot of the programme — which has been called “Belly Destruction” — in March, reporting impressive results.

Apparently, some of the participants who weighed in at 200kg managed to shed upwards of 60kg in the two weeks.

Dietary enforcer

If true, they must have had a real disciplinarian in charge of the programme.

Enter Senior Sergeant Major Scornpatch Chantarak, who Khaosod called the dietary enforcer.

“There are so many problems if you’re a fat cop. You work slow and move slow as you go tumbling about. That’s unacceptable if you’re an officer tasked with arresting criminals, since you have to be deft and go quickly,” Scornpatch was quoted as saying.

According to him, overweight policemen are mostly consigned to doing paperwork.

Two-week boot camp

However when in the two-week boot camp, officers have to exercise every day, while maintaining a healthy protein-filled diet. They will also have their weight monitored throughout.

Once the programme is fully implemented, police stations nationwide will be nominating two or three of their heftiest policemen to participate in the programme.

Top image from Love Police Facebook