Nurul Izzah Anwar defends ‘dictator’ comment, Anwar Ibrahim says S’pore media put it in circulation

Sulaiman Daud | March 26, 06:48 pm

The drama over the remark made by Malaysian MP Nurul Izzah Anwar in an interview with Singapore’s Sunday Times shows no signs of stopping.

On March 24, ST published an interview conducted by editor Sumiko Tan, in which Izzah referred to Prime Minister Mahathir as a “dictator”.

Mahathir disappointed, Izzah not backing down

This led to backlash in Malaysia, where Izzah was criticised by other politicians for criticising the Malaysia prime minister to a Singapore media.

Mahathir also commented obliquely that he was “disappointed” with those who were disappointed in him — without naming names.

Defends herself

On March 26, Izzah defended herself and stood by her comment.

According to the Malay Mail, she said:

“It is factual from my record, I said it before the elections, and said it during the demonstrations in Bersih 3.0 or 4.0, I’m not sure.

I don’t understand why saying it in a different forum, containing the same message is problematic.”

Anwar says PH more open to different opinions

Izzah’s father, prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim also commented on the matter.

However, he gave a slightly different interpretation of his own regarding his daughter’s remarks.

According to the Malay Mail, speaking to reporters in Parliament, Anwar said:

“But I think it (the statement) was not wholly aimed at Tun Mahathir, but also directed towards other (leaders) who voiced their opinions and attacked each other.”

Anwar also suggested that the Pakatan Harapan coalition was more inclined to accommodate different views than the seemingly united Barisan Nasional.

“We give space, as this does not mean we cannot have differences in opinions, or offer criticism.”

Anwar said ST blew up the issue

And he stated that he and his family were “firmly” behind Mahathir’s leadership, and he would give the PM the space he needs to carry out his policies.

Anwar’s wife, Wan Azizah Wan Ismail happens to be the Deputy Prime Minister, sitting together with Anwar and Izzah in parliament.

Anwar then criticised the Singapore media for “blowing up” the matter.

Anwar said:

“The statements were made during an interview some time ago, and was blown up by the Singapore Strait Times (sic), so why should we quarrel over it?”

Top image from Nurul Izzah Anwar and PKR’s Facebook pages.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

