M’sia PM Mahathir disappointed with those who are disappointed in him

This comes after Nurul Izzah Anwar's critical comments about him to Singaporean media.

Sulaiman Daud | March 26, 02:20 pm

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has a response for anyone who has expressed “disappointment” in his administration.

“It doesn’t matter if many are disappointed because I am just as disappointed with them,” he said on March 25, according to Free Malaysia Today.

Mahathir’s remarks came a day after Nurul Izzah Anwar’s controversial interview in The Sunday Times was published.

During her conversation with editor Sumiko Tan, Izzah referred to Mahathir as a “former dictator“.

This came after Izzah said that her heart had been “broken” after the election where the Pakatan Harapan coalition came to power, but only made possible by working with Mahathir.

Izzah’s comments controversial

Mahathir reportedly did not elaborate further, but Izzah’s remark already stirred up controversy in Malaysian quarters.

Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said that he wished to meet with her to discuss what she said.

She should not have said that

And on March 25, the Prime Minister’s Political Secretary, Abu Bakar Yahya said that Izzah should not have made negative comments about Mahathir, especially to Singaporean media.

Abu Bakar said in a statement, according to Bernama:

“What is being done by the prime minister and the government currently should not be seen in a personal context by Nurul Izzah, but must be seen as a whole in the interest of the people and nation.

As a Member of Parliament and former PKR vice-president, I am certain that Nurul Izzah does not forget that the position of Dr Mahathir as the prime minister is a unanimous decision of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership council, while all decisions involving the government administration is decided jointly by the cabinet ministers.”

Added Abu Bakar:

“I also believe that Nurul Izzah understands and acknowledges that without YAB Tun, it was impossible for PH to win in the 14th General Election and form the government that exists today.”

Top image from Mahathir Mohamad and Nurul Izzah Anwar’s Facebook page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

