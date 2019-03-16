NSmen no longer have to notify S’pore govt of overseas travel under 6 months

This conversation might be familiar to anyone who has travelled overseas with a group of guys before:

*Approaching immigration counter…*

Bro 1: Eh, you got notify Mindef anot?

Bro 2: Eh, shit! I forgot leh.

Bro 1:

Well, bros across the island can breathe a collective sigh of relief because, from March 1, operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) will no longer have to notify authorities whenever they travel overseas for less than six months.

Greater convenience

This was announced by Heng Chee How, Senior Minister of State for Defence, during Friday’s (March 1) debate on the Ministry of Defence’s (Mindef) budget.

In the past, NSmen would have to notify both Mindef and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of any overseas travel that was more than 14 weeks and less than six months.

The change was to make things more convenient for NSmen, who have to juggle both personal and national service (NS) commitments.

Heng also said that rather than compromising operational readiness, he believed the change would help NSmen to “focus on their training”.

Other procedures remain

According to Today, a statement from Mindef confirmed that NSmen will still have to apply for exit permit should they be leaving the country for more than six months.

Additionally, NSmen on operational and mobilisation manning should still seek permission from their units before travelling.

Contact numbers on NS Portal must also be kept updated by NSmen, so that their units can contact them.

Bros rejoice

Nevertheless, comments on Today and The Straits Times Facebook pages showed many bros celebrating the greater convenience:

For those of us who don’t get what all the fuss is about, spare a thought for this commenter:

Cases of bros panicking and frantically mashing their smartphones at Changi Airport are also expected to drop.

Top image from Heng Chee How Facebook