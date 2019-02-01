fbpx

Back
﻿

Man coughs in toddler’s direction on MRT, shouts ‘HWAAAAH!!!’ after being scolded by toddler’s mum

Another day, another threat to call the police.

Mandy How | March 21, 12:56 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

This will be in the running for Singapore’s funniest video in 2019.

On March 21, Facebook page Lion City Feed uploaded a video of a man coughing in a toddler’s direction on the MRT:

In six hours, the video has been shared more than 1,000 times.

In case you can’t see it (watch with audio, please):

What exactly happened

The nine-second video started with the man turning his head to his left, at a mother-and-son duo who were seated beside him.

He then proceeded to give a loud cough (you really should watch the video if you haven’t):

In response, the toddler’s mother raised her voice, “EH!!!!”

But the man replied matter-of-factly, “I coughing what”.

But the mum wasn’t about to let it go.

“YOU COUGHING, THEN YOU –”

“HWAAAAAAAAH!!!”

Despite the unintelligible retort, the mum continued, “You want me call police??”, before cutting the video off.

No context

The short video did not show what happened before the recording took place or provide any context.

The video only began exactly when the man coughed in the direction of the parent and child, suggesting the video might have been cut.

But Facebook users have come up with their own theories and suspicions:

Fun times.

Top image via Lion City Feed/Facebook

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🐽🐾
What animal has good eyesight, walks on two legs, and only eats during the day? Not these little guys.

😡🗯️
Here’s a constructive response to cyberbullying which doesn’t involve arguing in Facebook comments.

🚯🚯
These people willingly clean up other people’s trash. Find out why.

📺
You could be watching new episodes of Game of Thrones fuss-free.

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore is 2nd-happiest Asian country, 34th in the world: World Happiness Report

We can be happy about this result.

March 21, 12:26 pm

Taiwanese bubble tea chain The Alley opening cafe in Cineleisure in mid-April 2019

Wow wow.

March 21, 11:55 am

American figure skater allegedly stabbed 16-year-old Korean rival with skate blades before competition

The American had supposedly been bullying her rival for several months.

March 21, 10:41 am

Nazri Nasir leads S'pore Lions to victory over M'sia in their backyard

We're in the final!

March 21, 10:29 am

Malayan tigers possibly extinct within 5 to 10 years

Due to poaching.

March 21, 09:19 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close