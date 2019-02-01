American figure skater allegedly stabbed 16-year-old Korean rival with skate blades before competition

22-year-old Mariah Bell, an American professional figure skater, apparently stabbed her 16-year-old South Korean rival Lim Eun Soo.

Advertisement

Stabbed with skate blades during rehearsal

Both ladies were at the International Skating Union World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, Japan.

During a warmup rehearsal on March 20, Bell suddenly “kicked and stabbed” Lim’s left calf with her skate blades, according to Lim’s management agency.

Lim had to leave the rehearsal due to severe pain and received emergency treatment from medical staff.

Bell supposedly did not apologise and continued rehearsing her routine following the incident.

Advertisement

Alleged bullying

The Korea Herald reported that there are enough grounds to believe that Bell’s act was intentional.

According to Lim’s agency, Lim was skating close to the rink walls so as not to interfere with others when Bell came from behind to make contact.

Both Lim and Bell train under the same coach in Los Angeles, and Bell had allegedly been “bullying” Lim for months.

Before the competition, Bell also supposedly launched a “verbal attack” on Lim.

Advertisement

Lim competed as scheduled

Despite the injury, Lim had the cut on her leg taped before going ahead to participate in the competition as scheduled.

She ranked overall fifth, while Bell came in sixth.

Lim’s agency added that they have asked the Korea Skating Union to lodge a formal complaint on her behalf.

Advertisement

Top photo via Instagram @wawon_pp & viva.stella.k

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🐽🐾

What animal has good eyesight, walks on two legs, and only eats during the day? Not these little guys.

😡🗯️

Here’s a constructive response to cyberbullying which doesn’t involve arguing in Facebook comments.

🚯🚯

These people willingly clean up other people’s trash. Find out why.

📺👑

You could be watching new episodes of Game of Thrones fuss-free.