American figure skater allegedly stabbed 16-year-old Korean rival with skate blades before competition
The American had supposedly been bullying her rival for several months.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
22-year-old Mariah Bell, an American professional figure skater, apparently stabbed her 16-year-old South Korean rival Lim Eun Soo.
Stabbed with skate blades during rehearsal
Both ladies were at the International Skating Union World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, Japan.
During a warmup rehearsal on March 20, Bell suddenly “kicked and stabbed” Lim’s left calf with her skate blades, according to Lim’s management agency.
Lim had to leave the rehearsal due to severe pain and received emergency treatment from medical staff.
Bell supposedly did not apologise and continued rehearsing her routine following the incident.
Alleged bullying
The Korea Herald reported that there are enough grounds to believe that Bell’s act was intentional.
According to Lim’s agency, Lim was skating close to the rink walls so as not to interfere with others when Bell came from behind to make contact.
Both Lim and Bell train under the same coach in Los Angeles, and Bell had allegedly been “bullying” Lim for months.
Before the competition, Bell also supposedly launched a “verbal attack” on Lim.
Lim competed as scheduled
Despite the injury, Lim had the cut on her leg taped before going ahead to participate in the competition as scheduled.
She ranked overall fifth, while Bell came in sixth.
View this post on Instagram
상식적으로 길가다 부딪혀도 죄송하다고하는데 멀쩡한 선수 뒤에서 기습으로 종아리 긁어놓고 사과 한마디도 없이 올림픽 다음으로 중요한 경기에서 부상을 입혀??? 런스루중에 굳이 구석에서 쉬고있는 선수 근처로 날아오면서 왜 하늘은 쳐 보고 있냐????? 글고. 없는 사실로 루머를 만들어내서 우리 선수한테 이득되는게 뭐가 있는지???ㅋㅋ 루머라는 인간들아 진짜 작작들해 거짓말해서 우리 선수가 얻는게 뭐가있어 톱날같은 스케이트날로 종아리를 가격했는데 징계감 아님? 인생 실전이니까 남인생 망쳐 놓으려는 개수작 책임져 💥기억합시다 인종차별주의자 '머라이어 벨'💥 #mariahbell #racist #eunsoolim #임은수 #Worldfigure2019 #figureskating #worldchampionships #WC2019 #worldfigure #skater #RaicistmariahBELL #이와중에우리선수클린실화냐 #점수도더높다
Lim’s agency added that they have asked the Korea Skating Union to lodge a formal complaint on her behalf.
Top photo via Instagram @wawon_pp & viva.stella.k
Content that keeps Mothership.sg going
🐽🐾
What animal has good eyesight, walks on two legs, and only eats during the day? Not these little guys.
😡🗯️
Here’s a constructive response to cyberbullying which doesn’t involve arguing in Facebook comments.
🚯🚯
These people willingly clean up other people’s trash. Find out why.
📺👑
You could be watching new episodes of Game of Thrones fuss-free.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.