fbpx

Back
﻿

Leong Sze Hian joins People’s Voice Party as ‘Shadow Finance Minister’

His foray into party politics proper.

Belmont Lay | March 28, 04:32 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Financially literate blogger Leong Sze Hian has entered politics proper — by joining People’s Voice party as its Shadow Finance Minister.

As a what?

Leong’s foray into party politics was announced in a Facebook post on March 28 by People’s Voice founder, Lim Tean: “Leong Sze Hian, a veteran of the Finance and Insurance industries is Peoples Voice’s Shadow Finance Minister!”

Lim did not mention what purpose a Shadow Finance Minister serves.

Leong and Lim professional relationship

People’s Voice party is the newest political party in Singapore — making it the 11th one here.

PV founder and leader is Lim Tean, 54, who is a lawyer.

He is representing Leong, 65, in court now for a high-profile defamation suit.

This was after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong sued Leong for defamation for sharing an allegedly defamatory article on Facebook.

Leong’s role in local politics

Leong has been seen as a commentator on local socio-political issues before this announcement.

This appears to be his first foray into a political party proper, or at least the first time being associated with a party in a long time.

Lim praised Leong

In the announcement, Lim cited Leong’s credentials, such as Leong having written more than 2,000 articles criticising “opaque” government economic policies and statistics.

Lim also praised Leong for being a human rights defender who was formerly president of Maruah, a homegrown human rights organisation.

Lim praises own party

Lim also had good things to say about his own party.

He wrote: “Peoples Voice is the fastest growing political party in Singapore and we are attracting so many outstanding MP candidates from all walks of life. They come from the Creative industries, Finance and Securities, education etc. Our candidates never live in ivory towers. They live and work amongst ordinary Singaporeans, and are never dependent on the government for an iron rice bowl.”

However, this comes after news earlier in the day that Brad Bowyer, a recognisable face of People’s Voice, has left the party.

Bowyer was previously helping out with the People’s Action Party and National Solidarity Party.

Brad Bowyer leaves Lim Tean’s People’s Voice opposition party

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

2-month-old baby rabbit rescued in Jurong West, believed to have been abandoned

The bunny will be put up for adoption.

March 28, 03:57 pm

Yishun Mask Lady does normal things in estate while wearing homemade masks

Just another normal day in Yishun.

March 28, 03:24 pm

Kopitiam fridge in Clarke Quay opens up like Narnia into mafia-style Chinese restaurant

It's weird to have "Narnia" and the Chinese mafia in one sentence, but hear us out.

March 28, 02:54 pm

6 diners spent RM282.70 eating Haidilao in M'sia drew mixed reactions online in viral post

They also shared the full list of all the dishes they ordered.

March 28, 02:22 pm

Brad Bowyer leaves Lim Tean's People's Voice opposition party

People's Voice got smaller.

March 28, 11:42 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close