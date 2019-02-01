Leong Sze Hian joins People’s Voice Party as ‘Shadow Finance Minister’

Financially literate blogger Leong Sze Hian has entered politics proper — by joining People’s Voice party as its Shadow Finance Minister.

As a what?

Leong’s foray into party politics was announced in a Facebook post on March 28 by People’s Voice founder, Lim Tean: “Leong Sze Hian, a veteran of the Finance and Insurance industries is Peoples Voice’s Shadow Finance Minister!”

Lim did not mention what purpose a Shadow Finance Minister serves.

Leong and Lim professional relationship

People’s Voice party is the newest political party in Singapore — making it the 11th one here.

PV founder and leader is Lim Tean, 54, who is a lawyer.

He is representing Leong, 65, in court now for a high-profile defamation suit.

This was after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong sued Leong for defamation for sharing an allegedly defamatory article on Facebook.

Leong’s role in local politics

Leong has been seen as a commentator on local socio-political issues before this announcement.

This appears to be his first foray into a political party proper, or at least the first time being associated with a party in a long time.

Lim praised Leong

In the announcement, Lim cited Leong’s credentials, such as Leong having written more than 2,000 articles criticising “opaque” government economic policies and statistics.

Lim also praised Leong for being a human rights defender who was formerly president of Maruah, a homegrown human rights organisation.

Lim praises own party

Lim also had good things to say about his own party.

He wrote: “Peoples Voice is the fastest growing political party in Singapore and we are attracting so many outstanding MP candidates from all walks of life. They come from the Creative industries, Finance and Securities, education etc. Our candidates never live in ivory towers. They live and work amongst ordinary Singaporeans, and are never dependent on the government for an iron rice bowl.”

However, this comes after news earlier in the day that Brad Bowyer, a recognisable face of People’s Voice, has left the party.

Bowyer was previously helping out with the People’s Action Party and National Solidarity Party.