fbpx

Back
﻿

Brad Bowyer leaves Lim Tean’s People’s Voice opposition party

People's Voice got smaller.

Sulaiman Daud | March 28, 11:42 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Singaporean politician Brad Bowyer announced that he’s left People’s Voice (PV), the opposition party set up by Lim Tean.

In a Facebook post on March 28, Bowyer said that he no longer has “any association” with PV since March 24.

He wished Lim and his team all the best, and thanked them for their friendship and experiences together.

Spoke at Hong Lim Park

Bowyer did not reveal the exact reason for his departure, but he did mention “health battles”, although he added that he is on the road to recovery.

Bowyer attracted attention from political observers when he made a speaking appearance at the “Abuse of Process Rally” at Hong Lim Park on Jan. 26, which was organised by Lim.

In an interview with The Online Citizen, Bowyer recounted his political journey, including volunteering for the People’s Action Party (PAP) and being “involved” with the National Solidarity Party (NSP).

What’s next?

Curious commentators asked Bowyer what his next move would be, and offered suggestions:

Screen shot from Brad Bowyer’s Facebook page.
Screen shot from Brad Bowyer’s Facebook page.

Another commenter wanted more information about why Bowyer left the PV, but he wasn’t biting:

Screen shot from Brad Bowyer’s Facebook page.

You can see his post in full below:

Related story:

Abuse of Process Rally at Hong Lim Park attracts about 1,000 people

Top image via screenshot from Singaporean Voices’ YouTube Channel.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Pope Francis repeatedly pulls hand away from Catholics trying to kiss him, explained

It's not dope being rejected by the Pope.

March 28, 10:58 am

Changi Airport named best airport in the world. Again.

Seven wins in a row.

March 28, 10:28 am

PM Lee to meet PM Mahathir in April 2019 for 9th Leaders' Retreat

Postponed five months.

March 28, 03:22 am

7 opposition parties in Thailand form 'pro-democracy' coalition, claims they can form govt

Pro-military party, Palang Pracharat, also claimed they have enough numbers to form a government.

March 28, 02:56 am

Scoot to retrain pilots as their decision deployed oxygen masks on S'pore-Taipei flight

Better safe than sorry.

March 28, 02:39 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close