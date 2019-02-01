Brad Bowyer leaves Lim Tean’s People’s Voice opposition party

Singaporean politician Brad Bowyer announced that he’s left People’s Voice (PV), the opposition party set up by Lim Tean.

In a Facebook post on March 28, Bowyer said that he no longer has “any association” with PV since March 24.

He wished Lim and his team all the best, and thanked them for their friendship and experiences together.

Spoke at Hong Lim Park

Bowyer did not reveal the exact reason for his departure, but he did mention “health battles”, although he added that he is on the road to recovery.

Bowyer attracted attention from political observers when he made a speaking appearance at the “Abuse of Process Rally” at Hong Lim Park on Jan. 26, which was organised by Lim.

In an interview with The Online Citizen, Bowyer recounted his political journey, including volunteering for the People’s Action Party (PAP) and being “involved” with the National Solidarity Party (NSP).

What’s next?

Curious commentators asked Bowyer what his next move would be, and offered suggestions:

Another commenter wanted more information about why Bowyer left the PV, but he wasn’t biting:

You can see his post in full below:

Top image via screenshot from Singaporean Voices’ YouTube Channel.