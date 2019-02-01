Kim Lim, billionaire Peter Lim’s daughter, denies involvement in Seungri K-pop scandal

Kim Lim, daughter of billionaire Peter Lim, has taken to Instagram to categorically deny any involvement in the Korean K-pop scandal involving former Big Bang singer Seungri.

On March 23, she posted the following Stories to her Instagram account:

Advertisement

In other words, Kim has clarified the following:

– She went to Club Arena with her Singaporean friends on Dec 9, 2015.

– Seungri got her a VIP table at Arena.

– She has no knowledge of the alleged criminal activity.

– She received a weird call from Seungri about the incident.

But first, some background.

Burning Sun

Korean star and former Big Bang singer Seungri has quit the band over allegations of “sex bribery”.

Seungri is linked to a nightclub called Burning Sun, where a video emerged in Jan. 2019 of a woman allegedly being assaulted.

According to a report by the Korea Times, club staff are accused of:

Repeated use of date rape drugs.

Offering the victims of date rape drugs to VIP customers for sex.

Sending messages informing these VIP customers that these girls were “ready” for them.

The report also said the club was known as “Seungri’s Club”.

Staff denied that he was the owner, but claimed he was involved in its management.

Chat logs revealed

The scandal took another twist in February.

Korea broadcaster SBS FunE got hold of chatlogs and messages from a Korean messaging app called KakaoTalk, on a mobile phone that had been sent in for repair.

According to BuzzFeed, these messages allegedly include:

Several high-profile Korean entertainers supposedly arranging prostitutes for foreign investors.

Recording explicit videos of women without consent.

Sharing the videos in the chat.

The phone was identified as belonging to a Korean singer-songwriter, Jung Joon-young.

“Easy girls”

From the messages, one conversation between Seungri and an individual named Kim was singled out.

According to KoreaBoo, the conversation reads:

“Mr. Kim: We’re going to give them two main seats and body guards. We’ll take good care of them. Seungri: Okay. What about girls? Give them the easy ones.”

Seungri’s lawyer Son Byung Ho denied there was any illicit intent behind this conversation, and that he wanted to say “the fun girls”, but his words were misinterpreted.

A Singaporean friend of Seungri’s

Now here’s where Lim’s name first came up.

On March 21, according to Soompi, Son conducted an interview where he addressed the allegations that Seungri had facilitated prostitution.

“The reports say Seungri spoke to Mr. Kim to prepare a place at Club Arena and invite women for ‘A,’ who is from Taiwan, and her party.”

Added Son:

“The ‘A’ here is a long-time (female) friend of Seungri and is Singaporean. She has no connection to Seungri’s businesses whatsoever, and her occupation has nothing to do with investments either. There were misunderstandings that ‘A’ was an investor in Burning Sun, but that is not true.”

Son added that this Singaporean female friend of Seungri was in Korea on holiday while the artist was in Nagoya, Japan for a concert.

As Seungri was not physically present, he wanted to introduce his friend to a female companion to accompany her, through the help of a third person named Mr. Kim.

Son also claimed that other parts of the conversation were redacted, and that only the titillating messages were released.

Seungri mentioned his friend “Kimmy”

Seungri also discussed this during a lengthy interview with Joseun (Chosun) Ilbo on March 22.

Translated by KoreaBoo, Seungri said that the Kakao messages took place years ago in 2015, and he couldn’t really remember it.

He also points out that the messages had no time stamp or “context” before or after the message.

Seungri then specifically refers to the message exchange where he said “Give them the easy girls.” He said:

“Regarding the messages where I said ‘give them the easy girls’, I found out that that message was supposedly sent when I was performing in Japan, and having a birthday party with my staff. Honestly I can’t believe that I sent that message, I’m really embarrassed and ashamed. The foreigner was a Singaporean female by the name of Kimmy. She is the daughter of a famous foreign soccer team owner. She is not a foreign investor. Mr. Kim, who was in the same chatroom as us, said he was in Korea and wanted to go to ARENA quietly. He said Kimmy gave us a lot of help, so we should take care of her. As for Yoo In Suk saying ‘prepare the prostitutes’, one of the girls he called was referred to as ‘Suzy’. She used to be the girlfriend of Mr. Park, who was part of the chatroom. It was said to call some women to party with Kimmy. The women at the club were also summoned by police, and personally said they were not prostitutes.”

Seungri and Kim Lim

Seungri and Lim have been spotted together before.

In 2015, they attended a football match in Spain together, watching Real Madrid take on Valencia.

Lim’s father Peter is the owner of Valencia CF.

According to the Straits Times, the half-time song played at the stadium was “Fantastic Baby”, a Big Bang song, apparently at the request of Lim herself.

Related story:

Top image from @kimlimhl’s Instagram page.