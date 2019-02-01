Big Bang singer Seungri’s alleged sex bribery & corruption case, explained
All in less than 2 months.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Seungri is, or more accurately at the time of writing, was, a member of Big Bang, one of the more influential Korean boybands.
Here they are.
Seungri is the guy on the left.
Here he is.
The entire fiasco revolves around a nightclub associated with Seungri, Burning Sun.
The trigger point appears to be a video of a girl allegedly being assaulted in the club in January, 2019.
This served as a type of watershed moment where further instances of these types of assaults came to the public’s attention.
20,000 people signed a petition calling for Burning Sun to be punished.
Here is what they are accused of, according to a report on Korea Times.
– Suspicions of repeated use of date rape drugs
– Offered these victims of date rape drugs to VIP customers to have sex with.
– Sending messages informing these VIP customers that these girls were “ready” for them.
They were said to have talked about the women like they were talking about food.
How does Seungri fit in to all this
Seungri is heavily linked to Burning Sun.
According to the same Korea Times article, the club was known as “Seungri’s Club” because the Big Bang member was allegedly the big boss of the club.
He apologised for all the unhappiness surrounding the club recently.
View this post on Instagram
안녕하세요. 승리입니다. 먼저 저와 관계된 최근 사건과 논란으로 불쾌하셨거나 걱정을 끼쳐드린 모든 분들께 진심으로 고개 숙여 사과드립니다. 이번 사건으로 인해 지난 며칠간 견디기 힘든 악몽 같은 시간을 보내며 무슨 말씀을 어디부터 어떻게 드려야 할지 많이 혼란스러웠습니다. 사실 관계가 불분명한 내용들이 눈덩이처럼 커지는 상황에서, 섣부른 해명이 오히려 더 큰 오해를 만들 수 있다는 주변의 만류와 많은 고민들로 공식해명과 사과가 늦어진 점 정말 죄송스럽게 생각합니다. 이번 논란의 시작이 된 폭행 사건 당시 저는 현장에 있지 않았고, 며칠 뒤 스텝을 통해 손님과 직원 간에 쌍방폭행사건이 있었으며 경찰서에서 조사중이라는 정도로 이번 사건을 처음 알게 되었습니다. 사업장의 성격상 다툼 및 시비가 적지 않게 일어나기에 이번에도 큰 문제 없이 원만히 해결되기를 바라는 마음이었습니다. 후에 언론을 통해 당시 상황이 담긴 영상을 처음 보게 되었고, 저 역시 큰 충격을 받았습니다. 어떠한 경우에도 폭력은 정당화될 수 없고, 이번 일로 상처를 받으신 피해자 분께는 이 글을 빌어 진심으로 사죄의 말씀드리며. 하루빨리 심신의 상처가 아물길 바라겠습니다. 제가 처음 클럽에 관여하게 된 계기는, 빅뱅의 활동이 잠시 중단되고 솔로 활동을 시작하게 되면서, 솔로 활동 외의 시간을 이용해 언제든 마음놓고 음악을 틀 수 있는 장소에서, 제가 해보고 싶었던 DJ 활동을 병행하고 싶다는 단순한 마음에서였습니다. 때마침 좋은 계기가 있어 홍보를 담당하는 클럽의 사내이사를 맡게 되었고, 연예인이기 때문에 대외적으로 클럽을 알리는 역할을 담당했습니다 실질적인 클럽의 경영과 운영은 제 역할이 아니었고, 처음부터 관여하지 않았기 때문에 이번 사건도 처음부터 책임있는 모습을 보여드리지 못하였던 점 깊이 반성하고 머리 숙여 사죄드립니다. 폭행사건으로 촉발된 이슈가 요즘은 마약이나 약물 관련 언론 보도들로 이어지고 있습니다. 이 부분에 있어서는 제가 이를 직접 보거나, 들어본 적도 없었던 터라 수사에 적극 협조하여 철저한 조사를 통해 진상규명과 함께 죄가 있다면 엄중한 처벌이 있었으면 하는 마음입니다. 당시 사내이사를 맡고 있었던 저도 책임질 일이 있다면 모든 책임을 지겠습니다. 이번 일을 겪으면서 유명인의 책임과 태도에 대해 다시 한번 크게 뉘우치고 깨닫게 되었습니다. 이번 일로 인해 걱정 끼쳐드린 모든 분들께 다시 한번 진심으로 사과 드리며, 더 성숙하고 사려깊은 모습 보여드릴 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 승리 이승현 배상
He also asserted that he wasn’t at the club that night.
Other publications however questioned that claims.
Regardless, the club was reportedly shut down on February 22, 2019.
End of story, yes?
No, it’s just the beginning
Seeing how he was allegedly a large part of the club’s operations, some questioned how Seungri could not have known about the transgressions.
In fact, even in the aforementioned Instagram post, he denied knowing anything about the alleged practice of drugging girls for sex.
This was apparently contradicted by a report by Korean journalist Kang Kyeong Yoon, who published alleged text conversations between Seungri and other figures associated with Burning Sun.
The text messages show a conversation between Seungri and a few individuals supposedly arranging prostitutes for a client at Arena Club.
YG Entertainment, who represents Seungri, called into claims the veracity of the text messages.
Here is the official statement according to Soompi.
“Hello, this is YG Entertainment. Here is our statement regarding today’s article about Seungri. Upon checking with the artist himself, the text messages in the article are fabricated and not true. In addition, just as we have always done, we inform you that we will take strong legal action against the proliferation and reproduction of rumors and fake news.”
Legal ramifications
Here is where things take a turn for the serious, and keep in mind, all these happened within a two week time span.
The text evidence was apparently handed over to the relevant authorities at The Korean Anti Corruption and Civil-Rights Commission.
Seungri who had earlier expressed his willingness to help with the case had his offer taken up as well, being officially listed as a suspect.
A police representative explained the move in a press conference.
“We booked Seungri and changed his status to that of a suspect in order to issue a search and seizure warrant and clear him of the suspicions around him.”
Also, remember the Arena Club mentioned in the leaked texts? Well, the police have raided the club for evidence in relation to the case.
Seungri has had some real-life impact in relation to the case.
His National Service will still proceed on March 25, but investigations will continue even after he has enlisted.
Furthermore, Seungri has decided to part ways with Big Bang.
View this post on Instagram
승리입니다 제가 이시점에서 연예계를 은퇴를하는것이 좋을거같습니다. 사회적 물의를 일으킨 사안이 너무나 커 연예계 은퇴를 결심했습니다 수사중인 사안에 있어서는 성실하게 조사를 받아 쌓인 모든 의혹을 밝히도록 하겠습니다. 지난 한달반동안 국민들로부터 질타받고 미움받고 지금 국내 모든 수사기관들이 저를 조사하고 있는 상황에서 국민역적 으로까지 몰리는 상황인데 저 하나 살자고 주변 모두에게 피해주는일은 도저히 제스스로가 용납이 안됩니다 지난 10여 년간 많은 사랑을 베풀어준 국내외 많은 팬분들께 모든 진심을 다해 감사드리며 와이지와 빅뱅 명예를 위해서라도 저는 여기까지인거같습니다 다시한번 죄송하고 또 죄송합니다 그동안 모든분들께 감사했습니다
He explained that he didn’t want to mar the band with his own ongoing issues.
His stepping down comes amidst a fan petition imploring him to be kicked out of the band.
The Korean police have revealed more celebrities are involved in the group chat.
Image collated from Seungri’s Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.