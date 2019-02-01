fbpx

Back
﻿

K Shanmugam denounces Australian senator Fraser Anning blaming Muslims as ‘Islamophobic’ & ‘sickening’

No place for open Islamophobia.

Belmont Lay | March 16, 01:15 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam has slammed the incendiary remarks made by an Australian politician in the wake of the March 15 Christchurch shootings in New Zealand.

“Sickening”

Shanmugam posted on Facebook late Friday night, March 15 at 11:28pm, denouncing the extremist terror attacks on two mosque and the reaction from Australian senator Fraser Anning as “Islamophobic” and “sickening”.

In a lengthy statement (full version) issued after the deadly attack, Queensland senator Anning said the incident reflected the “growing fear” of Muslim immigration in Australia and New Zealand, even though he condemned the actions of the gunman.

Shanmugam’s response

Shanmugam wrote in the latter part of his post:

Hours later, an Australian Senator, issued an Islamophobic Statement, describing Islam as a violent, fascist religion, and said it promoted savage beliefs. He also attacked the Prophet, and blamed Muslim immigration, for the massacre.

The Senator’s Statement is sickening. It is completely unacceptable. And he issued it when people are grieving.

In some parts of the world, there is open Islamophobia. Very sad.

This is his full post:

Support for victims

Shanmugam also voiced his support for the victims and their families.

He wrote: “Our prayers are with the victims and their families. It is heartbreaking that people, praying in a mosque, should be mowed down.”

Petition calling for removal of Anning

The backlash in Australia and New Zealand against Anning has been swift.

60,000 signatures on petition demanding Australian senator Fraser Anning removed after he blamed Muslim immigration for Christchurch mosque shootings

A petition calling for his removal from the senate was started almost right after his comments were made public and has since received 248,000 signatures within 20 hours.

Anning’s statement has also been denounced by ordinary citizens from around the world, many of whom have signed the petition, which explains why it gained so much traction in a short span of time.

Muslims in New Zealand make up 1.1 percent out of a 4.25 million population.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore religious organisations speak out against Christchurch mosque terrorist attack

'The IRO is especially alarmed that recent murderous acts have occurred at holy places of worship.'

March 16, 12:45 pm

35°C in S'pore end-March 2019

But rain will follow in the last week.

March 16, 02:13 am

People in New Zealand show up at mosques to lay flowers & write messages of hope

Muslims in New Zealand make up 1.1 percent out of a 4.25 million population.

March 16, 12:43 am

S'porean politicians condemn New Zealand terror attack & express condolences

Singaporeans should always remain vigilant and work to spread tolerance.

March 15, 11:49 pm

Free Changi Jewel public preview tickets on sale on Carousell for S$4 - S$10

Resale of the preview tickets is not allowed.

March 15, 11:34 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close