Security screening exercise on Apr. 5, 2019 will affect travel time through Jurong East MRT station

MRT commuters take note.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SMRT will be conducting an emergency preparedness exercise on April 5, 2019 at Jurong East MRT station.

Advertisement

According to a joint LTA-SMRT news release on Friday, March 22, Exercise Station Guard will take place from 10am to 4pm.

X-ray machines to be used

During the exercise, all commuters will undergo security screening through metal detectors and have their belongings scanned by X-ray machines. LTA will also be putting on trial sets of new security equipment.

LTA advises that all commuters travelling to and fro Jurong East station factor in additional travelling time and avoid carrying bulky items, as these will take longer to screen.

Emergency preparedness

Exercise Station Guard has been a regular emergency preparedness exercise since February 2018.

According to LTA, this series of exercises allows it to validate its “security measures, contingency plans and operational readiness at public transport nodes during heightened security situations”.

Advertisement

The exercise was previously conducted at Newton MRT station (Downtown Line), Holland Village station (Circle Line) and Hougang station (North East Line).

Apart from assessing if public transport operators are prepared to handle an emergency, the exercise also serves to familiarise commuters with how they should respond on these occasions.

Advertisement

6-month screening trial ongoing

Aside from Exercise Station Guard, LTA is currently holding a six-month trial at selected stations where commuters undergo daily security screening.

Advertisement

According to Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, LTA is using this trial to fine-tune security operations on our public transport system.

It will end in May 2019.

Top image via Land Transport Guru.

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🐽🐾

What animal has good eyesight, walks on two legs, and only eats during the day? Not these little guys.

😡🗯️

Here’s a constructive response to cyberbullying which doesn’t involve arguing in Facebook comments.

🚯🚯

These people willingly clean up other people’s trash. Find out why.

📺

You could be watching new episodes of Game of Thrones fuss-free.