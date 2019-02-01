fbpx

Back
﻿

Security screening exercise on Apr. 5, 2019 will affect travel time through Jurong East MRT station

Passing through here? Budget more travel time, or skip the station altogether.

Joshua Lee | March 22, 03:09 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

MRT commuters take note.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SMRT will be conducting an emergency preparedness exercise on April 5, 2019 at Jurong East MRT station.

According to a joint LTA-SMRT news release on Friday, March 22, Exercise Station Guard will take place from 10am to 4pm.

Jurong East station. Photo via Land Transport Guru.

X-ray machines to be used

During the exercise, all commuters will undergo security screening through metal detectors and have their belongings scanned by X-ray machines. LTA will also be putting on trial sets of new security equipment.

LTA advises that all commuters travelling to and fro Jurong East station factor in additional travelling time and avoid carrying bulky items, as these will take longer to screen.

Emergency preparedness

Exercise Station Guard has been a regular emergency preparedness exercise since February 2018.

According to LTA, this series of exercises allows it to validate its “security measures, contingency plans and operational readiness at public transport nodes during heightened security situations”.

The exercise was previously conducted at Newton MRT station (Downtown Line), Holland Village station (Circle Line) and Hougang station (North East Line).

Exercise Station Guard at Hougang MRT station. Courtesy of LTA.

Apart from assessing if public transport operators are prepared to handle an emergency, the exercise also serves to familiarise commuters with how they should respond on these occasions.

6-month screening trial ongoing

Aside from Exercise Station Guard, LTA is currently holding a six-month trial at selected stations where commuters undergo daily security screening.

LTA to trial metal detectors & X-ray scanners at MRT stations from Nov. 12, 2018 – May 2019

Security screening at Bedok station on November 12, 2018. Image by Tan Guan Zhen.

According to Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, LTA is using this trial to fine-tune security operations on our public transport system.

It will end in May 2019.

Top image via Land Transport Guru. 

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

🐽🐾
What animal has good eyesight, walks on two legs, and only eats during the day? Not these little guys.

😡🗯️
Here’s a constructive response to cyberbullying which doesn’t involve arguing in Facebook comments.

🚯🚯
These people willingly clean up other people’s trash. Find out why.

📺
You could be watching new episodes of Game of Thrones fuss-free.

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Spy camera hidden in screws sold online, easily bought by anyone in S'pore

Who even looks at screws?

March 22, 12:42 pm

International Skating Union clears American figure skater of intentionally injuring South Korean rival

Their coach apparently believes it was an accident.

March 22, 11:56 am

ESM Goh: S'pore & M'sia are neighbours forever, should build more 'political, goodwill bridges'

He's in favour of stronger physical and political links between both countries.

March 22, 11:44 am

M'sian girl allegedly suffered high fever & swollen lips with pus after getting S$63 braces to be trendy

Oh no :(

March 22, 09:42 am

China's state-owned Global Times media said Christchurch shooting exposes Western political system weakness

Clip of the shooting was allowed to remain on China's internet for a while, to perhaps serve a political purpose.

March 22, 01:09 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close