In-N-Out Burger pop-up at Upper Thomson cafe on March 6, 2019, 11am – 2pm

Wow wow wow.

March 5, 05:49 pm

Famous fast food In-N-Out Burger will be having a pop-up in Singapore at Columbus Coffee Co. on March 6, 2019.

The pop-up will only last three hours from 11am to 2pm.

However, the event might even end earlier if stocks run out.

Three types of burgers

Bless this mess

Three types of burgers will be served: Double-Double, Protein Style, and Animal Style.

Double-Double features two beef patties, two slices of cheese, onions, lettuce, onion, spread, and tomatoes between the buns.

Protein Style burgers are wrapped in lettuce instead of buns.

As for Animal Style, a mustard-cooked beef patty is stacked with tomato, lettuce, pickles, spread, and grilled onions between buns.

The cafe warns of “limited portions” to be served, so it’s best to head over before the event starts if you really want a burger.

Address:

Columbus Coffee Co.
220 Upper Thomson Rd, Thomson Garden Estate, Singapore 574352

Event time:
March 6, 2019
11am – 2pm

