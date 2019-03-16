fbpx

You can cancel your Grab ride for free within 5 minutes of getting a driver from March 11 onwards

You will get charged S$4 if you cancel after the first five minutes.

Nyi Nyi Thet |Matthias Ang | March 3, 12:10 pm

Grab has changed their cancellation policy.

From March 11 onwards, you can cancel your Grab ride within five minutes of getting a driver.

No shows and cancelling after five minutes will of course still be charged accordingly, specifically S$4, and that entire sum will be given to the driver.

This is opposed to the current policy where you will get charged S$5 after the third cancellation in a week.

Another new shift in policy is how you can cancel your booking for free if the driver takes more than five minutes beyond what the original expected time was.

Here are some nifty little graphics to help you understand the changes a bit better.

All cancellation charges will be deducted via GrabPay, or added to your next fare if you’re paying by cash.

Top image from BMKP US Twitter

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

