Grab’s new cancellation policy to be rolled out on Mar. 25 instead of tomorrow

Two extra weeks to adjust.

Guan Zhen Tan | March 10, 07:49 pm

Upsurge

Grab will delay the introduction of their new cancellation policy to March 25, two weeks from the initial launch date of March 11.

You can cancel your Grab ride for free within 5 minutes of getting a driver from March 11 onwards

Mothership.sg understands from Grab that the reason for the delay is because of some confusion about the improved cancellation policy.

The new launch date also allows for Grab to clarify said confusion while giving users more time to adjust to the new policy.

What is the new cancellation policy?

To get you up to speed, the new policy states that cancellations made within five minutes of getting a driver are free.

This is as opposed to the current policy where you will get charged S$5 after the third cancellation in a week.

Screenshot via Grab

However, a cancellation fee of S$4 still applies if:

  1. You cancel after five minutes of getting a driver (or three minutes for Grabshare)
  2. Your driver cancels the ride after waiting longer than five minutes (or three minutes for Grabshare) for you to arrive at your pick-up point.

Waiting time surcharges remain, and will apply when the driver waits for the user at the pick-up location beyond the stipulated five minutes.

You will also be able to cancel your booking for free if the driver takes more than five minutes beyond what the original expected time was.

For example, if your driver is indicated to be 3 minutes away and you’ve waited for more than 8 minutes for him, you’re able to cancel the ride without a fee. 

Image via Grab

All cancellation charges will be deducted via GrabPay or your credit and debit cards.

If you’re paying by cash, this is added to your next fare, as the driver will be informed to collect the fee for Grab.

Top image adapted via Grab

