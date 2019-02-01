fbpx

Gay couple on Reddit asks if it’s safe to visit S’pore, local subreddit says it’s safe

They also gave tips on food and where to hang out in Singapore.

Matthias Ang | March 20, 01:37 pm

The curiosity that travelling brings can be a powerful urge, even if it is tempered by a fear of facing discrimination in the intended destination, whether on the basis of race, religion or sexuality.

Redditor asks local subreddit how Singapore is like

On March 18, a would-be tourist to Singapore took to the subreddit of r/singapore to ask if it would be safe to travel to Singapore as a gay couple, citing anxiety over facing discrimination in places such as hotels.

Going by the handle of u/RatchetMemes, the Reddit user clarified that he was concerned about potentially receiving a backlash from locals, given the status of homosexuality in Singapore, and stressed that he simply wanted to visit with his partner.

Here is his post in full:

Screenshot from Reddit

Local Redditors: Yes, of course

In response, most local Redditors reassured the couple that there would be no issue of overt or violent discrimination — just that there is the existence of Section 377(a) in the penal code.

Those who responded also mentioned that members of the older generation might stare at them if there were public displays of affection (PDA), but even then, it was not a phenomenon limited to gay couples.

Source: All screenshots from Reddit

Places to visit

Other Redditors also recommended various hawkers and places, including bars where they could feel comfortable.

Source: All screenshots from Reddit

Another Redditor referenced the issue of the HIV leak and Mikhy Brochez, but was soon dismissed.

Source: Screenshot from Reddit

But of course, no talk about Singapore was complete without the mention of chicken rice.

Source: Screenshot from Reddit

Assured

In any case, RatchetMemes seemed well-assured.

Source: Screenshot from Reddit

You can see thread in full here.

Top image collage from Pixabay and Reddit 

 

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

