fbpx

Back
﻿

Prototype of M’sia’s flying vehicle draws ridicule & dank memes from both M’sians & S’poreans

They believe it can fly.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 27, 07:32 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Some things are just bigger than petty squabbles.

Like criticising a really hilarious prototype of a flying vehicle, for example.

Unveiling of prototype

Vector is a proposed flying vehicle by Malaysia.

A prototype is expected to be produced by this year.

A model of it was recently unveiled at Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace 2019 exhibition.

Here it is:

Image from YouTube
Image from Zulkiffli’s Facebook

According to Malaymail, the company’s business development and consulting senior director Imtyaz Mohd Azzat expressed his gratitude to Malaysia’s Ministry of Entrepreneur Development.

He also told Bernama that Malaysian prime minister Mahathir was pleased with the model:

“Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is also pleased with this idea when he visited the booth,”

Here’s a video of it.

Reactions

Reactions to the model were pretty one note from people both sides of the Causeway.

Screenshot from Channel NewsAsia

Screenshot from MalayMail

One Malaysian man, Mujahidin Zulkiffli, had rather harsh words for the model:

In case you can’t read it.

“National Flying Cart Project

I don’t know about you but I’d say that the PM’s expression is priceless.

If I was the PM, I’d pick up the drone, put it on the floor, step on it and ask Redzuan to fly it.

You call a bloody drone a national flying car prototype???? It’s barely a scaled model.

How do we know if the cockpit button can even function when it’s not even there?

Where’s the push start button? Is it on a remote control?

It’s a bloody drone! Did any reporter ask him if he had ever seen a drone? I know just the right birthday gift for him this year. A drone!

Can we replace this Minister with Chef Wan?

Dubai’s prototype of flying taxi at least can fit real people inside! It has even completed more than 1000 test flights!

How dare you embarrass the whole country at such prestigious international exhibition?

Resign!”

Yikes.

Not the flying car

Despite the media hype around a new flying car prototype, Imtyaz insisted that this wasn’t a flying car, but rather a point-to-point air transportation system.

He told Bernama that the Vector is a drone-concept vehicle that will be used to carry passengers, cargo, and even be utilised for surveillance purposes.

The Star reported that it will cost a mere RM1 million (S$332,000) to build.

But the final price has yet to be finalised.

M’sia unveils flying car-drone model at Langkawi exhibition, rumoured to cost RM1 million to build

Image collated from Mujahidin Zulkiffli’s Facebook

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Budget 2019: Here's where all your tax money is going

There's something for everyone.

March 27, 08:01 pm

M'sia unveils flying car-drone model at Langkawi exhibition, rumoured to cost RM1 million to build

Will it fly?

March 27, 07:17 pm

British MP compares Theresa May's Brexit failure to Fall of S'pore in 1942

We've become a bit of an obsession to them these days.

March 27, 05:37 pm

MRT commuters can opt to do 20 squats within 40 seconds to get free train ride

When you know squat.

March 27, 03:42 pm

M'sian MPs use 'bodoh' repeatedly while shouting at each other in parliament

The row started when Najib asked about the country's rising debt.

March 27, 03:10 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close