S’porean comedian Fakkah Fuzz drives to M’sia with N95 masks to help toxic fume victims

Sometimes borders don’t matter when people need help.

Take Singaporean comedian Muhammad Fadzri Abd Rashid, better known by his stage name Fakkah Fuzz, for example.

He hopes to help people in Malaysia who are affected by the burning fires and toxic fumes at Pasir Gudang in Johor.

Which, if you recall, was the source of the burning smell and slight haze we experienced recently.

According to the Malay Mail, illegally dumped chemicals, coupled with hot weather, led to the emission of hazardous fumes.

As of March 13, more than 500 people have sought medical attention and 16 schools have been closed.

Fadzri wants to help

Fadzri took to Twitter on Wednesday, March 13, asking if anyone could tell him what the situation was like in Pasir Gudang.

He said he wanted to know how he could help:

Anybody here stayin in Pasir Gudang care to tell me what the situation there is like now? I wanna know how I can help. — Fakkah Fuzz (@FakkahFuzz) March 13, 2019

Someone replied, saying the people there need masks, apparently because local supplies had run out.

Currently i went to so many shops , pharmacy , looking for mask. Most of this shop are out of stock. We need more mask , please if someone could help for the mask — Akim (@_akimamri) March 13, 2019

Another person added that they needed “proper” masks, saying they could only get their hands on surgical masks.

A proper mask in UiTM Pasir Gudang, we only receive this kind pic.twitter.com/szcOUZCMgL — Name cannot be blank (@ramzifathull) March 13, 2019

As any Singaporean familiar with the haze would know, surgical masks don’t do a good job of blocking out smoke and toxic fumes as they are unable to filter out finer particles.

Fadzri then tweeted that he would get as many N95 masks as he could.

THOSE IN PASIR GUDANG IN NEED OF N95 MASKS. I am looking to make a trip down to UITM Pasir Gudang to give away masks. Insyaallah update the time tryin to get it sorted here — Fakkah Fuzz (@FakkahFuzz) March 13, 2019

N95 masks from Mustafa

At around 8pm, Fadzri tweeted a photo of the supplies he was bringing, apparently having bought them from Mustafa Shopping Centre.

He said he would not be able to reach UITM Pasir Gudang, a university in the area, but that he could reach Dewan (Serbaguna) Taman Pasir Putih, a multi-purpose hall in the town.

Guys in Pasir Gudang this was all the N95 i could find and I cant head to UITM tonight. Instead Im only able to go to Dewan Taman Pasir Putih. Lemme get some more and I’ll make my way down. pic.twitter.com/9BTafKVCXm — Fakkah Fuzz (@FakkahFuzz) March 13, 2019

At 8:34pm, Fadzri also uploaded a video of himself saying that he and some friends intend to make the trip to Pasir Gudang on Wednesday night in order to distribute the masks.

On my way guys. Thank you for all my friends who contributed as well! Im on my way hol on!! pic.twitter.com/WB1Sz6Myq5 — Fakkah Fuzz (@FakkahFuzz) March 13, 2019

Mothership has contacted Fadzri for comment.

Top image from Fakkah Fuzz’s Twitter page.