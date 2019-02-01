fbpx

S’porean comedian Fakkah Fuzz drives to M’sia with N95 masks to help toxic fume victims

Kindness extends beyond borders.

Sulaiman Daud | March 13, 10:00 pm

Sometimes borders don’t matter when people need help.

Take Singaporean comedian Muhammad Fadzri Abd Rashid, better known by his stage name Fakkah Fuzz, for example.

He hopes to help people in Malaysia who are affected by the burning fires and toxic fumes at Pasir Gudang in Johor.

Which, if you recall, was the source of the burning smell and slight haze we experienced recently.

Weird burning smell in northeast S’pore? Yup, it’s a fire at Johor landfill.

According to the Malay Mail, illegally dumped chemicals, coupled with hot weather, led to the emission of hazardous fumes.

As of March 13, more than 500 people have sought medical attention and 16 schools have been closed.

Fadzri wants to help

Fadzri took to Twitter on Wednesday, March 13, asking if anyone could tell him what the situation was like in Pasir Gudang.

He said he wanted to know how he could help:

Someone replied, saying the people there need masks, apparently because local supplies had run out.

Another person added that they needed “proper” masks, saying they could only get their hands on surgical masks.

As any Singaporean familiar with the haze would know, surgical masks don’t do a good job of blocking out smoke and toxic fumes as they are unable to filter out finer particles.

Fadzri then tweeted that he would get as many N95 masks as he could.

N95 masks from Mustafa

At around 8pm, Fadzri tweeted a photo of the supplies he was bringing, apparently having bought them from Mustafa Shopping Centre.

He said he would not be able to reach UITM Pasir Gudang, a university in the area, but that he could reach Dewan (Serbaguna) Taman Pasir Putih, a multi-purpose hall in the town.

At 8:34pm, Fadzri also uploaded a video of himself saying that he and some friends intend to make the trip to Pasir Gudang on Wednesday night in order to distribute the masks.

Mothership has contacted Fadzri for comment.

Top image from Fakkah Fuzz’s Twitter page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

