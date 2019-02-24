Weird burning smell in northeast S’pore? Yup, it’s a fire at Johor landfill.

If you are living in the northern and eastern part of Singapore, the air at night these days can smell like the haze is creeping back again.

Advertisement

But fret not.

The weird acrid scent is likely from a landfill in Johor Bahru.

Fire at Johor landfill

In a Facebook post on Feb. 18, the National Environment Agency (NEA) revealed that it has been receiving complaints about burning smells from Singapore residents recently.

Even on Feb. 20, the burning smell lingered in some parts of the northeast.

The burning smell is likely still coming from a fire across the Causeway: Tanjong Langsat landfill in Pasir Gudang, Johor Bahru, which was reportedly previously extinguished.

The Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) measured on Feb. 19 evening was reported to be within “Good” and “Moderate” range across Singapore.

Advertisement

Weak winds coming from the north and northeast

Why has the smell persisted despite the fire being put out is still anyone’s guess.

One reason could be because the landfill fire has persisted for some reason, despite media reports indicating that it has been doused.

Singapore is also currently experiencing the dry phase of the northeast monsoon season, which probably contributes to the hot and dry conditions for fires to start.

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore, low-level winds are set to weaken in the second half of February.

The burning smell is being carried over by these incoming winds.

The rainfall in February is also well below normal levels.

Advertisement

These conditions are expected for the rest of February, with daily maximum temperature to hit 34°C and the daily temperatures to be between 24°C and 33°C.

Moreover, an industrial refinery town just across the Johor Straits has been the source of burning smells for residents in northeast Singapore for years now.

Read more here: