Cyclist in S’pore knocks down traffic cone & falls over, concern for traffic cone intensifies
No love lost for the cyclist in this case.
Cyclists in Singapore are overcoming some bad rep as a result of some high-profile incidents (here and here).
Video of cyclist getting comeuppance
On March 13, a video was uploaded to the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante – SGRV, showing a cyclist in an accident with a traffic cone.
The video was also captioned:
“mar2019
poor cyclist, evil cone.
get well soon.”
What happened in the video
In the video, a group of cyclists can be seen riding along a road at night, cycling alongside a lane blocked by traffic cones.
One cyclist from the group then speeds up and comes extremely close to the line of cones.
The cyclist then knocks over a traffic cone as he veers into the lane that has been blocked out.
Despite knocking into the cone, the cyclist continues riding in the blocked-off lane and crashing into an object or person near a group of workers.
One of the workers is seen backing away quickly from the accident.
Sympathy for cone
Commenters were unsympathetic to the cyclist.
They sympathised with the cone instead.
One commenter ask was concerned about the worker.
Here is the original video:
In case you can’t see the embedded post above:
Top image collage from SG Road Vigilante.
