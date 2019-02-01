Backstreet Boys performing in S’pore Oct. 30, 2019, tickets on sale April 1

’90s boybands are making a comeback — as manbands.

Backstreet Boys, which is officially a manband, will be performing in Singapore on Oct. 30, 2019 as part of their DNA World Tour.

The news was announced on their Facebook page on March 26, 2019, where it has since gathered more than 1,400 shares.

Besides Singapore, the band is also stopping at other Asia countries including Japan, China, Taiwan, and Indonesia.

Here’s the schedule of their stops in Asia:

October 12 Tokyo, Japan

October 13 Tokyo, Japan

October 16 Osaka, Japan

October 19 Macau, China

October 22 Taipei, Taiwan

October 24 Bangkok, Thailand

October 26 Jakarta, Indonesia

October 28 Manila, Philippines

October 30 Singapore, Singapore

For Singapore, fan club ticket pre-sale begins as early as March 28, 10am. It will end on March 29, 1159pm.

Public sales start on April 1, 10am.

Backstreet Boys was last in Singapore in October 2017.

