Backstreet Boys performing in S’pore Oct. 30, 2019, tickets on sale April 1

Larger than life.

Mandy How | March 26, 02:12 pm

’90s boybands are making a comeback — as manbands.

Backstreet Boys, which is officially a manband, will be performing in Singapore on Oct. 30, 2019 as part of their DNA World Tour.

The news was announced on their Facebook page on March 26, 2019, where it has since gathered more than 1,400 shares.

Besides Singapore, the band is also stopping at other Asia countries including Japan, China, Taiwan, and Indonesia.

Here’s the schedule of their stops in Asia:

October 12 Tokyo, Japan
October 13 Tokyo, Japan
October 16 Osaka, Japan
October 19 Macau, China
October 22 Taipei, Taiwan
October 24 Bangkok, Thailand
October 26 Jakarta, Indonesia
October 28 Manila, Philippines
October 30 Singapore, Singapore

For Singapore, fan club ticket pre-sale begins as early as March 28, 10am. It will end on March 29, 1159pm.

Public sales start on April 1, 10am.

Backstreet Boys was last in Singapore in October 2017.

Backstreet Boys returning to Singapore for one-night concert on Oct. 21

Top image via Backstreet Boys/Facebook

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

