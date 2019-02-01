fbpx

Westlife doing S’pore show on Aug. 10, 2019

If you ever see them smiling back at you.

Andrew Koay | March 21, 08:16 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Those of you who are swearing it all over again, rejoice.

Westlife will be playing in Singapore on Aug. 10, 2019.

The Irish manband announced via their Facebook page on March 21 about the Singapore show.

We are beyond excited to be playing in Singapore this Summer! Stay tuned for ticket details and on sale dates – coming soon! From Westlife Facebook

“We are beyond excited to be playing in Singapore this Summer!” the post said.

The concert, which is part of a tour commemorating their 20-year anniversary, will be held at the National Stadium.

Formed in 1998, Westlife is known for hits such as, If I Let You Go, Flying Without Wings, and I Lay My Love on You.

They are currently a four-member outfit, having shed one member through retirement.

Former member Brian McFadden will not be joining the reunion.

Tickets will go on sale on April 1.

Prices range from S$108 all the way to S$248, excluding the ticketing fee.

This latest tour comes after the band reunited in October 2018. They had been on a hiatus since 2012.

Top image from Westlife Facebook

About Andrew Koay

Andrew listens to Fall Out Boy's timeless hit song Sugar, We're Goin Down every single day of his life.

