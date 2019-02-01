Westlife doing S’pore show on Aug. 10, 2019

Those of you who are swearing it all over again, rejoice.

Westlife will be playing in Singapore on Aug. 10, 2019.

The Irish manband announced via their Facebook page on March 21 about the Singapore show.

“We are beyond excited to be playing in Singapore this Summer!” the post said.

The concert, which is part of a tour commemorating their 20-year anniversary, will be held at the National Stadium.

Formed in 1998, Westlife is known for hits such as, If I Let You Go, Flying Without Wings, and I Lay My Love on You.

They are currently a four-member outfit, having shed one member through retirement.

Former member Brian McFadden will not be joining the reunion.

Tickets will go on sale on April 1.

Prices range from S$108 all the way to S$248, excluding the ticketing fee.

This latest tour comes after the band reunited in October 2018. They had been on a hiatus since 2012.

