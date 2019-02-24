Top 5 affordable eateries in S’pore to eat at alone on Valentine’s Day 2019

If the only date you have on Feb. 14, 2019 is the one on your calendar, this article is for you.

Dinner options on V Day can be difficult if you are alone.

You’ll have to navigate the crowd, overpriced menus, and random bouquets of flowers threatening your line of sight.

As it is, here are five dining options in Singapore that will hopefully inform your decision on day itself.

5. The first hawker/ cafe/ restaurant you went to with your ex

If it’s an extravagant place you might want to consider skipping it, so you don’t pile on the regret.

Otherwise, we recommend eating two portions as a symbolic gesture.

4. Umi Sushi

We’re not saying the food here is to die for, but we’re saying it’s relatively affordable.

Some outlets even have a seating area.

Plus it’s less likely that you will be dining with other couples, since they’ll be off to Sushi Tei or something.

3. Pizza hut

Personal pan pizzas were made for a reason, and that reason is you.

Also, they have one of the best pizza crusts out there. Fight me.

2. Sushi Express

Think of the conveyor belt experience as communal dining.

And if you sit just a tiny bit closer to the person next to you, there’s a chance other people might assume you’re dining together.

1. Saizeriya

Top Italian nosh like black pepper chicken pasta, sauteed broccoli, and curry chicken baked rice are all available — for under S$10 to boot.

However, we suggest finally trying the squid ink spaghetti for the occasion since no one will be looking at your teeth (unless you’re hoping to impress the wait staff).

Top image via Umi Sushi and Saizeriya’s Facebook