Friday’s 2019 Toto Hong Bao Draw snowballs to S$13.6 million

Come on, big money.

Sulaiman Daud | February 19, 08:21 pm

The Group 1 prize for the Toto draw on Feb. 18 was S$1,615,432.

However, nobody won.

Screen shot from Singapore Pools’ website.

This means that the prize money will snowball into the Group 1 jackpot for the Toto Hong Bao Draw on this Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

The top prize for the draw stands at S$12 million.

But with the additional money, the lucky winner now stands to win over S$13.6 million.

One of the biggest jackpots to be won

The largest prize for a single winner was S$9.7 million, won on Jan. 3 this year.

The largest total jackpot in Singapore Pools history came to almost S$13.95 million, in February 2016.

However, that was split among two winners.

If there is another single winner this time round, his or her win will shatter all records.

Good luck.

Top image from Singapore Pools’ website.

