S’pore cabby allegedly attacked by 4 passengers, one falls & accuses driver of pushing her

On Sunday, Feb. 17, a Singaporean taxi driver named Desmond Lee shared on Facebook page Singapore Taxi Driver about an encounter he had with four passengers he claimed are Chinese nationals, who allegedly attacked him.

Allegedly wanted to accuse driver of molestation

According to Lee, two men in the group opened the door of his vehicle and punched him in the shoulder, while two women stopped him from stepping out and calling the police.

As a result, the two men succeeded in getting away.

However, Lee did not elaborate on what happened prior to the alleged altercation that might have led to the four passengers attacking him.

Subsequently, Lee claims the two women reportedly wanted to accuse the taxi driver of molesting them, and one of them allegedly fell on purpose, claiming that the driver pushed her.

In the post, Lee also uploaded a dashcam video that captured part of the altercation.

However, as there is no accompanying audio to the video, it is not clear what exactly transpired.

(Note: Lee wore glasses and was on the phone.)

Here are some snippets from the video:

Towards the end of the video, Lee appears to back away from something or someone, and stood flailing his arms in the middle of the road.

Another man (with tattoos on his right arm) then enters the frame.

One of the two ladies appears to know the second man, although it was not specified if he was one of the alleged attackers.

Police report made

The police eventually arrived on the scene, but Lee claims in his post that law enforcement could not do anything as the men who allegedly punched him had already run away.

However, if Lee sees the men again, he can call the police to arrest them, Lee says he was told.

He also wrote that he was told he would have to sue the passengers in court if he wished to pursue the matter.

According to Lee, a security guard who apparently saw the incident relayed the incident to the officers as well.

Subsequently, Lee says he made a police report.

The offence of voluntarily causing hurt is a non-arrestable one, but parties found guilty can be liable to imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to S$2,000, or both.

In response to queries from Mothership, the police have confirmed that a report was lodged and that an investigation is ongoing.

Here’s his original post:

Top image via Desmond Lee’s Facebook post