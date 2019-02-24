All the leaked photos & info ahead of the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S10 range
Will be launching in a few hours.
Samsung is having their annual Unpacked event in under seven hours.
That is of course at a rather ungodly time, so if you have work tomorrow, here are some of the substantial leaks that have so far emerged regarding the new phones to be unveiled.
Like most new phone model announcements these days, Samsung is apparently going to launch three: a flagship phone, a larger version of the flagship phone, and a relatively more affordable phone.
Here’s what they will probably look like.
Galaxy S10
Now the leaks for the other two phones have been less thorough, although here is a shot from the back.
Here’s one from the front.
In fact, there was even a supposedly-leaked commercial of Samsung’s new offerings.
Here’s a Norwegian commercial that aired slightly earlier than expected.
Features
Some of the rumoured features, that were ironically confirmed in the leaked ad, include wireless power-sharing.
Which means you can charge other select devices on the new S10, like this.
Other features include a hole-punch camera — a camera that’s embedded in a phone screen so it removes the need for a notch at the top — which will invariably spark the next great debate.
Galaxy Buds
Here’s a leaked picture of the Samsung Galaxy Buds, which are anticipated also to be launched alongside the new phones:
A supposed canary yellow version, courtesy of 9to5Google:
Here’s a another leaked video of how the device will probably look.
You can catch the live stream at this link at around 3am Singapore time on Thursday, Feb. 21.
Top images via Evan Blass/TechRadar
