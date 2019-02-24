fbpx

S$29.90 tze char buffet in S’pore has over 70 dishes, includes free flow fish, clams, & salted egg squid

Ooh.

Mandy How | February 14, 03:23 pm

This is a good deal for those with monstrous appetites.

Different tiers of dishes

Chinese restaurant Lai Huat Signatures offers an a la carte tze char buffet, where you pay S$29.90+ and order as many dishes as you want.

Here’s the menu:

Note that the premium items (fish maw soup, signature sambal fish) are only served once, when all diners are present.

As for the rest of the dishes, you can order as many servings as you want. However, unfinished food will be charged accordingly at a la carte prices.

Besides the usual items like prawn paste chicken and coffee pork ribs, there are also salted egg squid, sambal clams, and assam sliced fish on the free-flow menu.

Here are some photos of the food:

A minimum of three diners are needed for the buffet. Reservations (call 66363828 ) are recommended.

Address: 23 China St, Singapore 049565 (near Telok Ayer MRT Station)

Opening Hours:
Daily, 11.30am – 2.30pm, 5pm – 10pm

Top image via Lai Huat

