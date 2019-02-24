Razer confirms employee lay-offs, but will continue to invest in mobile gaming space

Razer, the U.S. and Singapore-based gaming company, recently went through a staff shake-up.

According to tech website Droid Life on Feb. 19, it received an anonymous tip-off that Razer had retrenched a “majority” of its mobile device and hardware engineer staff.

This supposedly took place on Feb. 15, and some marketing staff were let go too.

According to the source, some staff will remain to work on the Razer Phone 2, but plans for a future Razer Phone 3 are doubtful.

Razer Phone debut

Razer first made its foray into the mobile phone market back in Nov. 1, 2017.

The Razer Phone received good reviews, and was described as comparable to high-end Android phones at the time.

Not long afterwards, Razer unveiled its Initial Public Offering and listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The company managed to raise S$721 million in the IPO.

Razer confirms employee departures

Droid Life contacted Razer for comment on the supposed cuts to the mobile division.

Razer replied and said that it had made changes to “realign the organisation” and “centralise resources” to focus on key projects and improve profitability.

It also stated that it had let go of 30 employees, or 2 per cent of their workforce.

It added that other employees affected by this change had been moved to different areas of the company to work on other projects.

Razer then sent another statement following the publication of the Droid Life initial story, stating the following:

There were employee departures and staff shake-ups.

However, Razer will continue to invest in the mobile gaming space, through hardware and software initiatives.

The Razer Phone 2 is still on sale and Razer will continue to support it with new updates and features.

Razer has other “exciting” mobile phone projects in the pipeline that it will announce when ready.

At this point, Razer fans will just have to wait and see.

Top image from Razer’s Facebook page.

