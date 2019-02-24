fbpx

Smoke from passenger’s phone clears out MRT train at Dhoby Ghaut, S’poreans guess phone model

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Guan Zhen Tan | February 20, 12:16 am

An MRT passenger’s mobile phone started emitting smoke in the train during evening peak hour commute on Feb. 19, at Dhoby Ghaut station on the North East Line.

According to Today, this happened during 6.30pm.

Passengers were evacuated as a safety precaution.

The affected train was rerouted back to the depot.

The Singapore Police Force’s Public Transport Security Command (TransCom) were activated.

As the situation was contained, a call for assistance to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was cancelled before officers could respond.

Phone model?

Since the news broke, many commenters online have been guessing the model of the phone that emitted smoke.

For some reason, a certain model keeps popping up:

A reason for this is probably because an earlier report by The Straits Times (ST) may have mentioned the brand model, according to the HardwareZone forum.

Screenshot via Hardware Zone forums

The reproduced text within a forum thread includes the sentence: “The phone model involved in the incident is understood to be an Oppo”.

But the ST article on the site itself did not include this line.

However, one comment on ST’s Facebook post is particularly curious.

A certain Aden Koz claimed to have been standing beside the passenger with the smoke-emitting phone and he said that his phone model was Honor, the sub-brand belonging to Huawei.

*thinking emoji*

Top image adapted via Google Maps

